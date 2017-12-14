Tickets for Voodoo Experience festival go on sale tomorrow! They're having a pre-sale that starts at 10:00 AM CST. What they'll offer is the best ticket price you'll get before the real sale starts next year.

Voodoo Experience is a great festival that happens at a great time of year. It's always been on the weekend closest to Halloween, making it a great vacation as both a big music festival in New Orleans and a chance to hang in a city that knows how to Halloween!

VOODOO EXPERIENCE TICKET PRICES Weekend tickets are $120 + fees, and that includes the RFID-enabled wristband, access to 70 bands and four stages, and all of the general areas of the festival.

LOA VIP tickets don't have prices yet (and might not be part of the pre-sale), but they offer access to the Loa VIP and the Foundation Room Lounge, VIP stage viewing areas and concierge services. You also get a haircut, massages, a tarot card reading, face painting ... and most importantly ... an express lane at the main entrance so that you don't have to wait in line forever to get in.

Platinum tickets though ... these are the holy grail of a great time at Voodoo Fest. In addition to all of the VIP perks, you also get a COMPLIMENTARY OPEN BAR (which is so awesome it deserves all caps) catered meals & snacks, onsite parking and shuttle transportation to all of the stages! You'll never want to leave!

VOODOO EXPERIENCE 2018 Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest. The Voodoo Experience 2018 dates are Oct. 26 - 28, in City Park in New Orleans. You can find out more about the Voodoo Experience lineup and festival experience in our Festival Guide!

The festival happens in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar. You can check out great national and international acts alongside local New Orleans sounds. There's also the Brew Dat Craft Beer Tent, a wine lounge and lots of onsite places that combine the idea of a music festival and a sort of goth-inspired worshipping of the music, like the Mortuary Haunted Experience. FIND A PLACE TO STAY IN NEW ORLEANS You can use our interactive planning map to find places to stay when you're in New Orleans. Rollover an icon to get a preview, then click on it to learn more about that location.

NEW ORLEANS HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS While you're in town you can also check out great events that exude the New Orleans vibe, like The Vampire Ball or the Halloween parade at Molly's at the Market. There's a Halloween Flash Mob at City Hall and and the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Prytania Theatre. There might not be a better city in America to do the full Rocky Horror Picture Show thing than New Orleans.

There's also the French Quarter and the hedonism-driven party culture that the city is famous for. Go for the Voodoo Festival, turn it into a lost weekend, then get lost in the city for the entire week of the music festival and Halloween!