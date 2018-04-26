Dreamstate is BACK in San Francisco with new dates and a good lineup! Tickets go on sale next week! Ferry Corsten, Markus Schulz, Ilan Bluestone, ALPHA 9 and Paul Van Dyk top the lineup! Dreamstate will go down in Bill Graham Civic Auditorium with two stages this time! "The Dream"stage and "The Vision" stage will feature "cutting-edge audiovisual environments playing host to your favorite trance artists," according to Insomniac. DREAMSTATE TICKETS Dreamstate SF tickets start at $120 and will go on sale May 3rd. Dreamstate San Francisco dates are Aug. 17 - 18, the first time the festival will happen later in the year instead of Springtime. It's a growing trance music festival from Insomniac Events, in a growing list of electronic music festivals that they create every year. It's all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss. SEE MORE MUSIC FESTIVALS IN OUR MUSIC FESTIVAL GUIDE! FIND A PLACE TO STAY IN SAN FRANCISCO FOR DREAMSTATE You can use our interactive planning map to find places to stay when you're in San Francisco for Dreamstate, or any dates that you'll be in town. Rollover an icon to get a preview, then click on it to learn more about that location. Use the "Filters" button to change dates or set your price.