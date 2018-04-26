   
 
Dreamstate is BACK in San Francisco with new dates and a good lineup! Tickets go on sale next week! Ferry Corsten, Markus Schulz, Ilan Bluestone, ALPHA 9 and Paul Van Dyk top the lineup!

 

Dreamstate will go down in Bill Graham Civic Auditorium with two stages this time! "The Dream"stage and "The Vision" stage will feature "cutting-edge audiovisual environments playing host to your favorite trance artists," according to Insomniac.

 

DREAMSTATE TICKETS

Dreamstate SF tickets start at $120 and will go on sale May 3rd.

Dreamstate San Francisco dates are Aug. 17 - 18, the first time the festival will happen later in the year instead of Springtime. It's a growing trance music festival from Insomniac Events, in a growing list of electronic music festivals that they create every year. It's all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss.

 

