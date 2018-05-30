   
 
Coachella tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 2nd at 11:00 AM PST! Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S., growing to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. The confirmed Coachella 2019 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21! Follow us on social media for updates!

 

For the 2019 event: you'll get a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience!

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

Ticket prices haven't been announced yet, but the first offering of tickets for any music festivals are always the lowest prices you can get!

 

