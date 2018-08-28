ELECTRIC ZOO LINEUP, TICKETS, AFTERPARTIES AND MORE

Electric Zoo will hits its tenth year as the go-to electronic music festival in New York as one the biggest, baddest festivals in the city. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! The festival has a theme each year, and past vibes have included urban jungle, the Wild Island, and the 6th Boro. This year's theme is the 10th anniversary (The BIG 10 theme) ... EZoo has def stood the test of time. ELECTRIC ZOO LINEUP The day lineups are out, with Marshmello, Gramatik, and Zomboy on Friday! Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Rezz and Zed Dead are on Saturday! Tiesto, Alesso, Gryffin and more! Check out the full lineup so far! So who else is there? Rezz has consistently climbed the ranks and proven herself as one of the standouts in the past year, with a bass-heavy show that'll knock you over. Illenium brings a future bass / trap mix that ranges from quick and sharp to mellow and sublime — sometimes in the same song. Gramatik mixes a bit of funk and hip-hop beats as inspiration to create a hybrid sound that's unique. The best part of Electric Zoo is all of the specialty stages, like Sunday School Grove and Anjunabeats that have long proven to be staples in the electronic music scene. There's also a focus on emerging names, so the festival is a good place to roam and just drop in on whatever sounds fresh to you. FIND A PLACE TO STAY IN NEW YORK You can use our interactive planning map to find places to stay when you're in New York. Rollover an icon to get a preview, then click on it to learn more about that location.

ELECTRIC ZOO AFTERPARTIES As for places to hang out in New York ... there's too many to list, but Ezoo afterparties include Space Jesus B2B Eprom at King's Hall on Friday, Shiba San, Destructo, Wax Motif and Charles Meyer at Output on Saturday and the Anjunabeats afterparty at Schimanski on Sunday.

ELECTRIC ZOO 2018 SCHEDULE Here's the whole Electric Zoo schedule for this weekend