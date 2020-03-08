  How To Choose Festival Outfits For Summertime  

If there’s a rave festival you’re planning to attend in the summertime, you’ll want to pay close attention to which rave outfit you like, are comfortable in and what suits the weather on the night of the rave. Whether you are a grunge aficionado, self-proclaimed yuppie or a just plain hippie, you’ll really want to be appropriately dressed for a summertime music festival.

Ever since the 60’s, the aficionados of music festivals and raves carry a long tradition of attire and gear that fits like a glove only at a rave and would be amiss if you didn't bear that tradition well. So whether it’s the themed traditional flower power or Woodstock, it’s not just the music that makes this event special but the kind of attire you don is just as important. An Outfit That Suits The Weather And Your Comfort The perfect music festival experience is when you have the right outfit, gear, and feel-good factor. Ideally, the milling around on the grounds of a large music festival in the summertime demands attire that keeps you cool and is absorbent as well.

One version of the perfect look mixed with comfort would be denim cut-offs and tees that are cool, fashionable and absorbent. So which rave outfit you choose is going to be an ensemble that’s great for the occasion, but also keeps you comfortable. Gals can add to that with accessories like a flannel around the waist tied to suit your tee or head gear.

Footwear can be regular sneakers, leather, canvas or even moccasins. Hairdos and accessories need to be light and not restrictive in the heat of a summer music festival. Ideally, especially gals with long hair would like to have a hairdo that keeps the hair off your face and to that end braids and beads will serve you well, as they are not too heavy. Must Have Accessories Hats, caps and headgear are a must-have at these events. Fortunately, there’s a wide variety to choose from as long as toting it around is not a burden. Next in importance would be the choice of protective eye gear. The blistering sun at a summertime festival can be harsh. Last but not least is your choice of sunscreen, this isn’t an option but an absolute necessity.

With all of that in place, you’re equipped for the summertime music festival of a lifetime!