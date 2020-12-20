A recent electronic music festival in Saudi Arabia called MDL Beast Sandstorm underscored the country's conservative transformation under crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

It was created by MDLBEAST, a global entertainment company and entertainment platform. The festival was also held in 2019, and its return shows how the expansion of electronic music into Asia and the Middle East means that electronic music is a truly global culture the shows no signs of slowing down.

The lineup included big names like Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Nora En Pure, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte Test and more. It happened just outside Riyadh and hosted 200,000 people. This makes a pretty mammoth event, on par with Tomorrowland in Belgium.

MDL Beast Soundstorm Lineup