  ULTRA EUROPE LIVE STREAM: LINEUP, SCHEDULE AND HOW TO WATCH  

The Ultra Europe live stream is happening this weekend from Split, Croatia. True to form, Ultra Music Festival always live streams all of its events and this weekend is no different for Ultra Europe.

There will be two stages featured, the Ultra Main Stage and the RESISTANCE Stage. There’s one live stream channel for each day, so it looks like UMF TV will be bouncing back and forth between stages on one daily channel. Once again, it will be hosted by Andrea Helfrich.

You can come back here to watch the live stream all weekend long, in the video players below. It’s a free event, so you just need to watch.

Ultra Europe live stream for day one

Ultra Europe live stream for day two

Ultra Europe live stream for day three

The Ultra Europe 2022 live stream schedule will be posted here when it’s announced. Check back for updates.

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, below is a complete list of the Ultra Europe lineup happening at the event, some of these performances will be streamed to us.

For more information on Ultra Europe 2022, hit our Music Festival Guide for a complete rundown on the weekend’s events: lineup, tickets, and what the festival experience will be like. #ULTRALIVE #UltraEurope2022 the two hashtags that are being used on social media.

