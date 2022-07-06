ULTRA EUROPE LIVE STREAM: LINEUP, SCHEDULE AND HOW TO WATCH
By Spacelab
This is a guide to everything you need to know to watch the Ultra Europe live stream, including the lineup, schedule and live stream feeds for all three days.
The Ultra Europe live stream is happening this weekend from Split, Croatia. True to form, Ultra Music Festival always live streams all of its events and this weekend is no different for Ultra Europe.
There will be two stages featured, the Ultra Main Stage and the RESISTANCE Stage. There’s one live stream channel for each day, so it looks like UMF TV will be bouncing back and forth between stages on one daily channel. Once again, it will be hosted by Andrea Helfrich.
The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, below is a complete list of the Ultra Europe lineup happening at the event, some of these performances will be streamed to us.
For more information on Ultra Europe 2022, hit our Music Festival Guide for a complete rundown on the weekend’s events: lineup, tickets, and what the festival experience will be like. #ULTRALIVE #UltraEurope2022 the two hashtags that are being used on social media.