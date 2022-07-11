  PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM: LINEUP, SCHEDULE AND HOW TO WATCH  

The Pitchfork Music Festival live stream is happening this weekend in Chicago. True to form, Pichfork Music Festival always live streams its event and this year is no different.

There will be two stages featured, the Main Stage and the Side Stage. The live stream lineup includes The National, Japanese Breakfast, Toro y Moi, Cate Le Bon, Parquet Courts, Noname, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Wiki, and more.

You can come back here to watch the live stream all weekend long, in the video players below. It’s a free event, so you just need to watch.

Pitchfork Music Festival live stream Main Stage

Pitchfork Music Festival live stream Side Stage

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 live stream schedule is listed farther below.

The livestream lineup is listed farther below. Also watch for the Backstage DashPass conversation series includes conversations between Pitchfork editors and Jeff Tweedy, Dawn Richard, Arooj Aftab, Toro y Moi, L’Rain, and more.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese is running a six-part animated series that take festival-viewers on a journey of various scenarios.

White Claw’s Pitchfork Music Festival Wave Series will air between sets with interactions with the crowd and playing games like Over/Under, Word Association, Fans Review, and Fit Check.

Friday, July 15

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)

4:00-4:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)

8:30-9:50 p.m.: The National (Green)

Saturday, July 16

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)

2:45-3:30pm: The Armed (Blue)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)

4:00-4:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Lucy Dacus (Green)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)

Sunday, July 17

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)

1:45-2:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)

3:30-4:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)

3:20-4:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: BADBADNOTGOOD (Green)

4:45-5:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)

5:15-6:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)

5:15-6:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)

6:00-6:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)