   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
     
     
     
 
  PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM: LINEUP, SCHEDULE AND HOW TO WATCH  
     
 

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM: LINEUP, SCHEDULE AND HOW TO WATCH

 
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
  This is a guide to everything you need to know to watch the Pitchfork Music Festival live stream, including the lineup, schedule and live stream feeds for all three days.  
     
 

The Pitchfork Music Festival live stream is happening this weekend in Chicago. True to form, Pichfork Music Festival always live streams its event and this year is no different.

 

There will be two stages featured, the Main Stage and the Side Stage. The live stream lineup includes The National, Japanese Breakfast, Toro y Moi, Cate Le Bon, Parquet Courts, Noname, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Wiki, and more.

 

Wanna go to the festival? Hit the button below for details on prices and access to Pitchfork Music Festival tickets.

 

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOW TO WATCH THE PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM


You can come back here to watch the live stream all weekend long, in the video players below. It’s a free event, so you just need to watch.

 

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival live stream Main Stage

 

 

 

 

 

Pitchfork Music Festival live stream Side Stage

 

 

 

 

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

 

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 live stream schedule is listed farther below.

 

 

 

 

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM LINEUP

 

The livestream lineup is listed farther below. Also watch for the Backstage DashPass conversation series includes conversations between Pitchfork editors and Jeff Tweedy, Dawn Richard, Arooj Aftab, Toro y Moi, L’Rain, and more.

 

Philadelphia Cream Cheese is running a six-part animated series that take festival-viewers on a journey of various scenarios.

 

White Claw’s Pitchfork Music Festival Wave Series will air between sets with interactions with the crowd and playing games like Over/Under, Word Association, Fans Review, and Fit Check.

 

Hit our Music Festival Guide for a complete rundown on music festivals in 2022 and 2023.

 

Friday, July 15

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m. Ethel Cain (Red)
2:30-3:15 p.m.: SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE (Green)
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Tkay Maidza (Blue)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Wiki (Red)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (in conversation)
4:00-4:45 p.m.: SPELLLING (Blue)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: Indigo De Souza (Green)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (in conversation)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Tierra Whack (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Camp Cope (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Arooj Aftab (in conversation)
6:15-7:15 p.m.: Parquet Courts (Green)
6:30-7:15 p.m.: Dawn Richard (Blue)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: Spiritualized (in conversation)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Amber Mark (Blue)
8:30-9:50 p.m.: The National (Green)

 

Saturday, July 16

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Jeff Parker & the New Breed (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m.: CupcakKe (Red)
2:45-3:30pm: The Armed (Blue)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Hyd (Red)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: The Linda Lindas (in conversation)
4:00-4:45 p.m.: yeule (Blue)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Jeff Tweedy (in conversation)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: Dry Cleaning (Green)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Magdalena Bay (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Iceage (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Low (in conversation)
6:15-7:15 p.m.: Lucy Dacus (Green)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: KAINA & Yollocalli (in conversation)
7:25-8:25 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast (Red)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Low (Blue)

 

Sunday, July 17

1:00-1:40 p.m.: Pink Siifu (Green)
1:45-2:25 p.m.: L’Rain (Red)
2:30-3:15 p.m.: KAINA (Green)
2:45-3:30 p.m.: Sofia Kourtesis (Blue)
3:30-4:00 p.m.: George Clinton (in conversation)
3:20-4:10 p.m.: Injury Reserve (Red)
4:15-5:10 p.m.: BADBADNOTGOOD (Green)
4:45-5:15 p.m.: L’Rain (in conversation)
5:15-6:10 p.m.: Noname (Red)
5:15-6:00 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (Blue)
6:00-6:30 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (in conversation)
6:30-7:15 p.m.: Tirzah (Blue)
7:15-7:45 p.m.: Xenia Rubinos (in conversation)
7:25-8:25 p.m.: Toro Y Moi (Red)
7:45-8:30 p.m.: Cate Le Bon (Blue)

  
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 