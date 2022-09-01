Instagram Has Added A Way for You to Adjust Your Suggested Posts

Instagram has just added a feature for the Explore tab that lets you mute certain posts and/or words. What’s even hotter is that you can select multiple posts at one time in the Explore tab, tell Instagram that you’re “not interested” in this kind of content. You can also tell Instagram to mute certain hashtags, emojis or words to refine your Instagram feed even more. You can even take a break from suggested posts for 30 days. This follows on enhancing features to the Instagram Feed that lets you switch between the Home Feed, Favorited Feed and Following Feed. More on that here. “We recognize that people sometimes want different things from different sessions, or their interests or needs from Instagram change quickly over time in a way we’re not going to be able to reflect in our ranking alone,” Tessa Lyons-Laing, Instagram’s director of product management, said in an interview. This is the latest in a string of recent Instagram updates that are continually improving the user experience on the platform. Since TikTok is prime competition now, and the Instagram experience declined for a few years running, the platform is now shaking things up alot. The Verge said “The new controls on Instagram come shortly after users revolted over changes piling up on the platform. Apart from a flood of Reels, many Instagram users were upset by the amount of recommended content appearing on their feeds from accounts they don’t follow.” Gizmodo went as far as to say it’s way to make your Instagram feed “less annoying,” saying “After bombarding people’s feeds with unwanted content, Instagram has realized its mistake. The social media platform is testing out ways for users to have more control over what pops up on their Explore page and regular feed by informing the app on what they don’t want to see.”

A new Instagram post ratio of 9x16 was recently announced, but just put into effect. Tests are just beginning to roll out, so look for 9:16 images in your feed or even under your capabilities when you post. More on that here. Instagram also has rolled out an Instagram Subscriptions feature that lets you offer 3 different subscription options to your followers: Subscriber Stories, Subscriber Lives and Subscriber Badges. More on that here. See more on the Instagram blog.