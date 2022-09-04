Apple | Reality Pro | Reality One | Mixed Reality Headset | Optica

There’s fresh news from Apple on their Reality One and Reality Pro mixed reality headset. A trademark has been filed through a secret shell company that has trademarked the names “Reality Pro” and “Reality One” in a number of countries.

The name of the secret shell company is Immersive Health Solutions LLC, and it includes a Reality One trademark filing through the US Patent and Trademark Office with a company location in the state of Delaware.

The Apple mixed realty headset is rumored to include both virtual reality and augmented reality as its capabilities.

Murk Gurman at Bloomberg theorizes that “Apple Reality Pro makes the most sense to me, given that it will be a high-end headset. Apple Reality One would make sense as a future lower-end model, but could be an option for the initial device too.”

So we now have a good working theory on the shape of the first offering of an Apple mixed reality headset, and it works inline with style in which Apple offers with its products: a regular version and pro version for high end users who want a higher level of performance.

This is Apple’s entry in to VR/AR space where they will compete with Facebook Inc.’s Oculus, Sony Corp.’s PlayStation VR and headsets from HTC Corp.

Apple will likely offer the Reality Pro and Reality One mixed reality headsets for sale in 2023. If something changed and they announce it for a 2022 release, it will be a surprise.

Apple has also filed a patent for the name “Optica,” which Gurman theorizes might be for a prescription version of the mixed reality headset. It might also be a name for Apple Glasses, which could potentially be a separate product

It’s been estimated that the Apple Reality Pro price could run anywhere from $300 - $1200. If it’s a high end model, it can compete at a price range similar to the competition. Plus, Apple itself is a premium brand that demands a high price for its products.

Still, it’s a bit early too be predicting price with any certainty. We’ll need to know more about what features it has, battery life and capabilities before a real price estimation can be done.