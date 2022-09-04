   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
     
     
 
   
 

Apple | Reality Pro | Reality One | Mixed Reality Headset | Optica

  
     
   
  By Spacelab  
  The latest news on the Apple Reality Reality Pro and Reality One mixed reality headset. It includes prices and the Optica option.  
   
 

There’s fresh news from Apple on their Reality One and Reality Pro mixed reality headset. A trademark has been filed through a secret shell company that has trademarked the names “Reality Pro” and “Reality One” in a number of countries.

 

The name of the secret shell company is Immersive Health Solutions LLC, and it includes a Reality One trademark filing through the US Patent and Trademark Office with a company location in the state of Delaware.

 

The Apple mixed realty headset is rumored to include both virtual reality and augmented reality as its capabilities.

 

 

 

 

Murk Gurman at Bloomberg theorizes that “Apple Reality Pro makes the most sense to me, given that it will be a high-end headset. Apple Reality One would make sense as a future lower-end model, but could be an option for the initial device too.”

 

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

So we now have a good working theory on the shape of the first offering of an Apple mixed reality headset, and it works inline with style in which Apple offers with its products: a regular version and pro version for high end users who want a higher level of performance.

 

This is Apple’s entry in to VR/AR space where they will compete with Facebook Inc.’s Oculus, Sony Corp.’s PlayStation VR and headsets from HTC Corp.

 

Apple will likely offer the Reality Pro and Reality One mixed reality headsets for sale in 2023. If something changed and they announce it for a 2022 release, it will be a surprise.

 

You can find more on augmented reality here. You can find more on virtual reality here.

 

 

Apple Optica

Apple has also filed a patent for the name “Optica,” which Gurman theorizes might be for a prescription version of the mixed reality headset. It might also be a name for Apple Glasses, which could potentially be a separate product

 

Apple Mixed Reality Headset Price

It’s been estimated that the Apple Reality Pro price could run anywhere from $300 - $1200. If it’s a high end model, it can compete at a price range similar to the competition. Plus, Apple itself is a premium brand that demands a high price for its products.

 

Still, it’s a bit early too be predicting price with any certainty. We’ll need to know more about what features it has, battery life and capabilities before a real price estimation can be done.

 

 

 

  
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 