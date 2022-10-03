You put your heart and soul into your efforts as an influencer or creator. You want to attract “true” fans and followers, not just bots or people that will just unfollow you a few weeks later, when their temporary interest in the type of content you offer has waned.

So it’s in all of our interests that while all of this is happening, we don’t do things that will get in the way of that growth. Growth is a long-term strategy, and the road to get there is littered with pitfalls we can all avoid.

Here’s 5 things to avoid when you want to grow as a creator.



CONFORMING TO ALGORITHM TRENDS Do your own thing. The niche communities will start to follow you because you’re being YOU, not being just like everybody else. Let everyone else be a clone.

NEGATIVE THOUGHTS Program your day with positive thoughts when you wake up, and good things will follow. Don’t obsess over things, continually guide yourself to a positive & constructive frame of mind.

EXPECTING TOO MUCH TOO SOON It takes time to grow your audience, consistency is the true payoff here. Don’t give up, keep trying and innovating. Your influence will continually grow over time. You’ll get better at as you continue.

NOT LETTING GO OF OLD WAYS OF THINKING The best way to create is to do what’s relevant today, not yesterday, last week or last year.

PROCRASTINATING Stop waiting and dive in! Things don’t need to be perfect before you start, just start creating & improving as you go.

