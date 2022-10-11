Here’s why you need a content strategy! Being a social media creator & influencer means you need to move the needle when it comes to content that people love, can use in a practical sense and just all out enjoy. Here’s why you need to do it: STRATEGY HELPS YOU DECIDE WHAT NEW CONTENT TO CREATE

We’ve all heard it, but few do it — make your content about a few specific areas of focus instead of jumping all over the place. This lets you strategize around your focus and be consistent. IT GIVES YOU A FRAMEWORK TO PLUG INTO

If you have a content strategy, you have a rock-solid plan. This means you’ve already figured out the small stuff, like what days to post, what time of day, etc. It makes it easier to plan and gives your followers a predictable pattern so they know when to look for your content. Post in the morning? They’ll look for you then. Night-poster? They’ll vibe with you at night. IT HELPS YOU TO FIND OUT WHAT WORKS AND WHAT DOESN’T

When you’ve figured out all of your details (when to post, what to post about), you can track performance over time on what’s effective and what isn’t. What works well might surprise you, and what you WANT to work might not perform that well. This way you can detach from posting things that people aren’t really into, and focus on what you like AND your followers like. With a strategy you post better metrics — more engagement, more views, more comments. More action. IT MAKES PLANNING EASY

How great would it be if you could spend this week making all of your content for next week? Not only are you ahead of the game, but you can create better content. This won’t prevent you from the freedom to create based on the flow of events of the day (you can do that in addition to planned content), but you already know what’s going out next week, and it’s solid content because you had the time to create good things instead of doing it in a rush at the last minute.