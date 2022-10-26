  Sensorium Galaxy Prism World: The Ultimate VR Performance Space  

PRISM is the first virtual world that will be released by the metaverse known as Sensorium Galaxy, and it’s a performance club space you can visit, just like a nightclub. It will host virtual music events with live and recorded performances .

It’s the central world of Sensorium Galaxy, and in Prism you can interact, dance and talk to other real-world people in this night-club environment. It’s a global experience for people to get together with other like-minded people sharing the same interests.

“Sensorium Galaxy is an entertainment-focused metaverse, and the social component plays an important role in making those virtual experiences more natural and enjoyable. Inside the metaverse, real users can interact with each other using chat and voice controls. Alternatively, we also enable interactions with fully autonomous, AI-driven NPCs,” said Sensorium’s Head of Content Marketing Matias Lapushin when speaking with me. What’s really interesting here is that this is an entertainment environment populated by both real people and AI avatars. We’re entering a world in which we have a seamless integration of both real people and AI generated people interacting in an entertainment environment.

A lot of people use AI assistants with Alexa, Siri, and OK Google, but this is the first time we’re partying alongside AI-driven characters, which creates a novel new atmosphere.

Sensorium also has Starship (another Sensorium venue) says it best: “Starship was designed as a transfer to Sensorium Galaxy. Virtual and real DJs, dancers, exclusive performances, incredible interiors, friendly talks with real users and NPCs – maximum socialization and all sorts of entertainment. You can have a private cabin and build your virtual alter-ego there, customize and dress it up.”

Sensorium has partnered with The Night League and High Scream, creators of the legendary Ushuaïa Ibiza.





And it gets even better. There will be next-level Sensorium performances from big DJs and electronic music artists. Right now, this list includes Carl Cox, Charlotte DeWitte, Eric Prydz, Nina Karaviz, Black Coffee, Armin van Buuren, and more.

“These performances will be released one by one, so yes, they will all become available at different dates. However, once the shows are introduced, they'll become available as part of an on-demand library for users to experience at their own convenience,” said Matias. Charlotte de Witte x Sensorium Galaxy

It’s a multi-level, enormous electronic music club with people dancing on large, floating decks, and the Meteor Vortex has already launched in streaming video format. Everything is depicted as happening in the Meteor Vortex performance space and it serves as the current setting for the whole environment.

The best part of this experience is that you can accomplish things that are practically impossible in the real, physical world.

Visualize these things happening ... people from all over the globe connecting in this massive space, from all of their earth-based locations. Meeting up with new people anywhere on the planet for club nights (and days lol) in which you’re connecting in Sensorium. Witnessing mind-blowing performances from DJs either in real time or a previously recorded performance.

The Sensorium website describes it by saying “Seismic electromagnetic waves and the power of sound frequencies work here in such a way that the whole landscape is transforming under their influence. Given that in combination with creativity and technologies each artistic performance becomes truly unique and inimitable”

It’s time to get excited. Sensorium is ramping up for launch ...

