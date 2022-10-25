  How To Create Content For Multiple Platforms  

You’ve already figured out how to be a successful creator and defined your content strategy, so why not dig in and start making cool shit?

Today we’re giving you an easy step-by-step process to create your own great content and easily divide it into chunks to go out on social media platforms, your website, app & everywhere you do business.

Are you ready? Great … here’s how to create great content …



CREATE THE LONG FORM OF THE CONTENT Brainstorm ideas & write your content. Throw everything you think of into the content, all ideas are on the table for now.

If you don’t like writing, you can use speech to text to speak and capture it that way.

Then edit & revise the. Edit the words into more refined ideas. Sharpen the focus.

This part is important, because you’re turning the words into something more precise, and making it easier to read.



TARGET DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE CONTENT TO DISTRIBUTE ON DIFFERENT PLATFORMS: WEBSITE, APP, SOCIAL MEDIA Look at your content and think through how you can divide things into different types of media, quotes, short-form text posts, video & audio.

Some ideas: Revise the long form written piece and make it into a post for places like your website, blog, app & other publishing platforms.



Record audio or video (or both) of smaller parts of your content. For example: video shorts that can be used on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube & Facebook.



Audio can be used for podcast segments & video platforms like YouTube & Twitch.



Create images that illustrate different parts of the content. You can do bullet points or separate slides as a carousel.

You can get free images on Pexels.com if you want to use photos. Publish these on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter along with text blurbs as descriptions for the caption area of the post.

Captions are important these days, search algorithms are using those words to match you up with people searching on the platform.

ALWAYS REMEMBER TO INCLUDE A LINK BACK TO YOUR ORIGINAL POST ON YOUR WEBSITE, BLOG, APP & PUBLISHING PLATFORM.

Always use social media and other platforms to drive traffic or awareness back to your home base, they’re the focus of your operation. Even if few people are clicking through, you’re reminding them that it’s there.

Your home platform is important because it can never be taken away from you, whereas a social media platform can delete your profile if they think you’re not following their policies.

Your business is your home platform & all other platforms are just promotion tools.



DIVIDE ALL OF THESE PARTS INTO SEPARATE PIECES Now comes the fun part: create the audio, video (you can even just use your phone for this), images and text. Do everything you can to make sure the sound quality is good, the video is sharp, and the images are sharp.

Quality counts, even for impromptu content. People measure the quality of you as a creator by HOW you deliver, not just WHAT you deliver.



STRATEGIZE Think through the larger release of all of these different pieces, you want to create a coordinated release of the different things.

For example: next Monday, you’re going to launch your coordinated campaign for this content, so figure out the best time of day for each platform to publish them on Monday. You’ve now created your publishing schedule.

Then either build the content in advance and set it to auto publish, or just have all of the finished goods done before Monday and just fire all of these items out at your scheduled times.

Congratulations, now you’re doing content strategy.



MONITOR & RESPOND Keep watching your posts after you publish them. Follow up on comments, always respond to any comment to boost your engagement score.

If somebody likes your post, go like one of their posts. This shows the platform that your doing engagement, which then boosts your recommendations on the platform to more people.

Social media platforms like it when you’re interacting with others, not just using as a publishing platform for your content. Track the performance of all of these over time and see what works & what doesn’t. You don’t want to kill your growth as a creator, and measuring your performance and coming up with ideas to improve what you do every week go a long way to prevent that from happening.

Then the next time you create content, use what you learned from this campaign. You can level up with each new campaign, and over time you’ll just keep getting better.

