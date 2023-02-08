  THE NEW IPHONE ULTRA FROM APPLE IS COMING  

Apple is exploring an iPhone Ultra Model, CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings call. Apple has discussed adding a new top-end brand, called the iPhone Ultra, to its smartphone lineup. He said that consumers are willing to pay a premium for the best iPhone they can afford, hinting that the company may be exploring more high-end models in the future. iPhone Ultra “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” Tim Cook said on the call. He thinks that the iPhone has become key feature of people’s lives to make payments, manage their health & fitness, do online banking and more. “Apple has internally discussed adding a higher-end iPhone to the top of its smartphone lineup. And it’s already been doing more to distinguish its Pro models from standard iPhones, giving consumers a reason to pay up,” said Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter from Bloomberg. There is also speculation that Apple may even launch a device above both its Pro and Pro Max models. The company has also explored foldable iPhones, but currently, its focus is on larger foldable devices. “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category” Apple iPhone 9to5Mac said “Consumers have clearly shown that they will splurge, though, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models believed to have performed well this cycle, compared to the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. A hypothetical Ultra would start above the $1099 base price of the Max.”