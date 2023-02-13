TikTok Might Be Working On A Paywall And Creator Fund

TikTok is working on a new pay wall and possibly a TikTok creator fund to help expand stalling growth in the USA. The TikTok paywall would allow TikTok creators to create their own content prices, exclusive content for paying followers. This would be a great level up move for TikTok as a platform for creators to ramp up their ability to make money off of dedicated followers who are willing to pay money directly to the people you want to follow. This also happening on other social media or social media-like platforms like YouTube or Instagram, where creators can share subscriber only posts. “On TikTok, anyone can be a creator and everyone can enjoy entertainment from our inspiring creators, and we aim to continue innovating this experience so people can express themselves, find their community, and be rewarded for their creativity,” said TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer. The Verge said “The original fund is a three-year, $1 billion pool of money that pays creators for popular videos.” TikTok Paywall

The story was first broke by The Information who said that TikTok's leaders were considering new strategies to respond to a decline in its growth in the U.S. market, which is the largest market for online advertising. The number of active monthly U.S. users over 18 years old dropped slightly in February 2022 compared to the previous month. TikTok Creator Fund

TikTok has already been testing creator fund in France and Brazil. It’s possible that creators might have to have a 100,000 followers minimum to be able to use the TikTok paywall. TikTok App

