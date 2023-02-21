It’s Here: Sensorium Galaxy Is Launching Their Virtual Reality Rave Performance Space With Artificial Intelligence

Sensorium Galaxy has announced the long-anticipated launch of its VR platform focused on live music performances by DJs and interaction with AI avatars in a virtual reality space with PRISM!

PRISM is the first metaverse virtual reality world that will be released by the metaverse known as Sensorium Galaxy, and it’s a performance club space you can visit, just like a nightclub. It will host virtual music events with live and recorded performances.

Inside PRISM, visitors can experience the galactic Sensorium Party 24/7, where they can see Sensorium's pioneering AI avatars perform.

Sensorium Galaxy And PRISM Sensorium includes functionality that lets users interact with other real-world people in VR via voice chat, providing an immersive experience that was not possible before on their platform.

“The future will be exciting, interactive, generative and finally free from real or imaginary limitations. Sensorium is paving the way for users to live out alternative life scenarios in virtual worlds,” said Sensorium in describing the virtual reality, artificial intelligence-driven world they’ve created.

Sensorium Galaxy is paving the way for an exciting, interactive, generative, and limitless future in VR.

Sensorium Galaxy is currently availalbe on Steam, where you can access the metaverse’s public playtest, as well as the Sensorium Galaxy mobile app. Full cross-platform access, including a desktop version, will become available in the near future. We’re witnessing the launch of the first 24/7 global nightclub/rave/party. Always on, always live, with a combination of real people and artificial intelligence avatars to interact and party with. This is the launch of the first 24/7 global nightclub/rave/party with a combination of real people and artificial intelligence avatars to interact and party with.

Check out some of the names they’re initially rolling out: Carl Cox, David Guetta and Black Coffee, who have all been captured digitally while performing live to inhabit their DJ avatars.

One of the confirmed destinations for shows in PRISM is in collaboration with Yann Pissenem, the founder of Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Other names that will follow in the future: Charlotte DeWitte, Eric Prydz, Nina Kraviz, Armin van Buuren, and more. No matter what electronic music genres you dig, you’ll be able find a performance you want to check out.

This add-on might be my favorite part of this phase of the launch: one of the AI-driven avatars is a lifelike Salvador Dali avatar. Salvador frickin’ Dali (!), who is not only my favorite of the surrealists but one of my favorite artists.

The Sensoriuam metaverse doctrine is formulated by Sensorium's press secretary and AI driven avatar Yonaka. It’s a multi-level, enormous electronic music club with people dancing on large, floating decks, and the Meteor Vortex has already launched in streaming video format. Everything is depicted as happening in the Meteor Vortex performance space and it serves as the current setting for the whole environment. There’s also newly-added Sensorium Party Episode II: Volcano.

The Future of Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence Now for the tech: it's built on top of Unreal Engine 5 and advanced VR and AI technologies. Sensorium Galaxy is home to several virtual worlds, each dedicated to different types of entertainment and filled with curated content. It is the first AAA inhabited metaverse with a community of AI-powered avatars populating its virtual worlds, making social AI a core technology in powering next-generation networking, relationship building, and content creation for users and artists alike.

Sensorium also has Starship (another Sensorium venue) and their website description says it best: “Starship was designed as a transfer to Sensorium Galaxy. Virtual and real DJs, dancers, exclusive performances, incredible interiors, friendly talks with real users and NPCs – maximum socialization and all sorts of entertainment. You can have a private cabin and build your virtual alter-ego there, customize and dress it up.”