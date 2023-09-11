Meta AI Chatbot Could Beat  ChatGPT, Bing, and Bard

Meta is creating a chatbot to compete with ChatGPT-4 from Open AI. It will be a free tool and Meta wants to begin training the large language model sometime in 2024. Meta wants its chatbot to compete with Microsoft, with its Bing AI, Google with Bard, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

This is part of other AI initiatives from Meta, including an Instagram chatbot as well as it’s open-sourced AI code writing tool named Llama. All of this really means that ChatGPT, Bard and BingAi have all been grabbing headlines while Meta is steadily building stuff in the background, waiting for the right time to pounce.

Proof of this is report from the Wall Street Journal that Meta is buying a lot of Nvidia H100 AI-training chips and is building out its infrastructure to support this.

