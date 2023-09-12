  iPhone 15 Release Details For Creators: What You Need to Know | Features | Price | Release Date | Colors | Pre Order  

The iPhone 15 release happened at the Apple Wonderlust event! There are big changes for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We've outlined the iPhone 15 features below like design, size, battery life, charging capabilities, cameras, iPhone 15 release date, price, colors, how to pre order and more.



Check back for updates.

The iPhone ProMax has an upgraded telephoto system called Periscope Lens. This takes the zoom capabilities from 3X magnification to 6X. The iPhone 15 camera will also have a 48MP main camera.

Other features include a quad pixels sensor, computational photography optimized photos for improved light capture, 24 MP photos and practical file size options.

You can create spatial video with better video depth of field.

All iPhone 15 cameras get a 12 MP telephoto improvement for portrait mode and improvements for night mode, live photos, and action mode.

The iPhone 15 Pro cameras have a new nanoscale coating and next-gen portrait capabilities with better low-light performance. 4X more resolution than before, and a zoom range of 5x optical zoom.

For creators, you already know what this means: better photos and video.

iPhone 15 Feature: USB-C

All new iPhone models will have USB-C ports that will replace the older Lightning ports. This means faster charging for all phones and faster data transfer speeds iPhone Pro models. The transfer speed is 20X faster.

So as a creator, you can expect you photo and video transfers to get faster.

iPhone 15 Feature: Titanium

OK, so far this is probably the coolest new feature, but the least functional feature on the new iPhone 15. It’s the new titanium case with a brushed look in place of the old steel case.

On the functional side, the iPhone 15 titanium is actually more durable and about 10% lighter, but that's minimal compared to a cool look. This is for the iPhone 15 pro models only.

The strong and durable more lightweight grade 5 titanium design uses the same alloy used on the Mars Rover.

iPhone 15 Feature: Faster Chips

All iPhone 15 models have faster chips. For the Phone 15 and 15 Plus: the A16 Bionic chip. iPhone 15 Pro will get the A17 chip. For all phones this means improved response time and silky smooth handling.

Improved speed is a pretty standard feature with each release, but it also means more complex software can be created, which is important in these days of emerging AI.

As creator, this means better video processing and a more seamless overall experience on social media and other apps.

iPhone 15 Feature: Upscale Models

All the best features for the iPhone 15 release a reserve for the iPhone Pro models. The lower end iPhone 15's will have some of last year's iPhone pro features, including the Dynamic Island interface.

iPhone 15 Feature: Colors

The iPhone 15 will com in Pink, yellow, green, blue and black colors.

iPhone 15 Feature: Price

The iPhone 15 price is as follows for each model:

iPhone 15: starting from $799 (same as before)

iPhone 15 Plus: starting from $899 (same as before)

iPhone 15 Pro: starting from $999

iPhone 15 Pro Max: starting from $1,199

iPhone 15 Feature: Size

Sizes are 6.1 inches for iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Feature: Pre Order

iPhone 15 pre-order starts at 5:00 AM PST on Sept. 15. iPhone 15 Pro pre-order starts at 5:00 AM PST on Sept. 15.

iPhone 15 Release Date

The official new iPhone 15 release date is Sept. 22.

Other iPhone 15 Details

The Dynamic Island expands and collapses with each new alert. This creates a new way to see notifications and interact with your apps.