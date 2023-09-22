How To Get The New YouTube Create Editing App And Compete With Viral TikTok Videos
By Spacelab
YouTube has a new YouTube Create app to edit video on your mobile phone. This competes TikTok and its CapCut app for creating viral videos. Here's what's coming.
YouTube just released its new YouTube Create app that lets you edit video right on your mobile phone. This follows TikTok’s strategy of releasing a separate app for video editing called CapCut.
The hope is that YouTube Shorts can take on TikTok with the new app.
In the fast-paced digital era, online video content creation is changing faster than ever. With social media platforms like TikTok setting the trend by offering user-friendly video editing tools, it's no wonder that YouTube is elevating its game.
Google said “With YouTube Create you can easily make high-quality videos with editing tools, effects, filters, and transitions all in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface – without the need for complicated editing tools or desktop software.”
TikTok videos are addictive because their short duration of about 15 seconds, and easy to use interface of just swiping to next video, and TikTok algorithms ability to hone in on your interests by whoch videos you end up watching and search for.