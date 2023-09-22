  How To Get The New YouTube Create Editing App And Compete With Viral TikTok Videos  

YouTube just released its new YouTube Create app that lets you edit video right on your mobile phone. This follows TikTok’s strategy of releasing a separate app for video editing called CapCut.

The hope is that YouTube Shorts can take on TikTok with the new app.

In the fast-paced digital era, online video content creation is changing faster than ever. With social media platforms like TikTok setting the trend by offering user-friendly video editing tools, it's no wonder that YouTube is elevating its game.

Find out how to get started with YouTube Create, get YouTube Shorts ideas, and learn how Generative AI is reshaping video content creation.

Google said “With YouTube Create you can easily make high-quality videos with editing tools, effects, filters, and transitions all in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface – without the need for complicated editing tools or desktop software.”

The ability to create viral YouTube videos is a must for any content creator, and YouTube Create is hoping to simplify the process.

With intuitive editing tools, dynamic templates, and a user-friendly interface, creators can focus more on their content and less on the technicalities of video editing.

DOWNLOAD YOUTUBE CREATE IN THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE >

YouTube Shorts has gained considerable momentum in recent years, especially in response to the growing popularity of short-form video content on platforms like TikTok.

YouTube Shorts allows content creators to produce and share videos that are 60 seconds or less in length, catering to the modern viewer's penchant for quick, digestible content.

TikTok videos are addictive because their short duration of about 15 seconds, and easy to use interface of just swiping to next video, and TikTok algorithms ability to hone in on your interests by whoch videos you end up watching and search for.

The most interesting aspect of YouTube Create is its use of Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) in video editing.

Generative AI algorithms are capable of generating content autonomously, making the editing process more efficient and creative.

This technology has the potential to transform video editing from a time-consuming chore into a seamless, artistic endeavor.