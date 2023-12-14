Meta AI Audiobox Is Out. Your Vocal Identity Isn’t Safe.

Meta just rolled out a public demo of its Audiobox AI project, which they teased last month. This thing is wild – it can mimic your voice using only a few seconds of your audio.

Imagine creating custom sounds using your voice or text. Audiobox generates voices and sound effects, combining your voice with text prompts. It's super user-friendly and perfect for all sorts of audio projects.

Okay, but here's the creepy part: it's really good, like eerily accurate.

The demo lets you mess around with voice descriptions, sound effects, editing, and more.

Audiobox is the successor of Voicebox.

It’s also good bet that this is part of the same technology that Meta used to create the Meta Chatbots, which impersonate voices of well-known characters like Bender from the show "Futurama,” Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka.

It’s not as broad-based as the new Google Gemini, since it’s a focused tool geared towards a specific purpose.

Researchers are totally hyped about this being a major leap in mixing up creation and editing for different audio. It creates voices and sound effects by mixing together your own voice and some cool text prompts. Basically, it’s a breeze to make your own custom audio for a bunch of different needs.

The key thing here is making audio from text prompts. Meta's thrown in some basic tests like text-to-speech, where you use their system voices, "Alice" or "Emily", to turn your text into audio. You can even add your own sound effects.

Meta's really pushing the envelope with their AI tools, and Audiobox is just the latest.