   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA

NEWS Divider 2024 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
     
     
 
 

New Meta AGI Plan Means Chatbot Tools For Creators

  
     
  By Spacelab  
  Zuck said Meta is focusing on AGI to create new AI tools, which means you can easily create chabots on your own. Find out more. 
     
 

In an unexpected Instagram Reel, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's ambitious plan to develop and open-source artificial general intelligence (AGI). This will involve a strategic realignment of Meta's AI research divisions FAIR and GenAI to focus on achieving comprehensive general intelligence.

 

He emphasized the necessity of advancements across all AI domains, from reasoning and coding to memory, to realize the next generation of AI services, including sophisticated AI assistants and tools for creators and businesses.

 

Zuckerberg's plan centers on creating AGI that is not only broadly accessible but also responsibly open-sourced, aiming to democratize the benefits of such advanced technology. 

 

Zuckerberg highlighted the ongoing development of Llama 3, a family of generative text models for assistant-like chat use cases or can be adapted for a variety of natural language generation tasks.

 

     
  What this means for us as creators is that we can now create chatbots, for use on our own websites, apps etc. or create specialized chatbots to sell to others.  
     

 

He also promoted the synergy between AI and the metaverse, particularly through Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, envisioning a future where AI interaction is integrated into daily life through such devices.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 

 