Since picking up the saxophone in 4th grade, I’ve always been obsessed with music. I loved the colors of the different tones and the calmness that focusing on music gave me. Taking to the guitar just a few years later, I soon fell in love with bands from Nirvana and Sonic Youth to The Cure and The Chameleons.

I started my first band in middle school and later got to tour the west coast and parts of Mexico as a guitarist in the rock en Espanol outfit, Diciembre Gris. After moving from the Sacramento area to San Francisco, I played guitar with a gloomy, doomy goth band, Scission and recorded demos with my friend Tim, who was in my first band back in middle school, in a group called With Ghosts.

I've always been a guitarist. Writing and singing 100% of my material has been daunting at times and liberating at others. I had the band name and concept for The Lights Up years ago, but it’s taken until now for me to gather the courage to complete this first EP. The Lights Up is my mode to express myself more purely. Impressions is a collection of memories that have stuck with me--some beautiful, some painful.

Here is the first single off the EP, entitled “Circling.”

The rest of the EP can be purchased or streamed on Bandcamp, ‘HERE’. It’s also available on all online music stores, including Spotify and iTunes.