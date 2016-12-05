     
 
My Favorite Music From 2016 - Andrea
By: Andrea
Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
I’ve always been a big fan of Iggy Pop’s eclectic work, from his early days in The Stooges, to his diverse solo output. I think that “Post Pop Depression” is Iggy’s best work in decades and the chemistry with Josh Homme & co, providing the instrumental backbone, is almost like Voodoo - fascinating and dangerous. GET THIS ALBUM >

 

David Bowie - Blackstar
David Bowie’s passing shocked the whole world, but his final album managed to seal this legend’s legacy with yet another incredible concept: turning death itself into a performance. GET THIS ALBUM >

 

Explosions In The Sky - The Wilderness
I love the way Explosions In The Sky actively strived to innovate their sound with this album. The soul of the band is still there, but the sonic palette is more diverse and cinematic than ever in the discography of the band. GET THIS ALBUM >

 

Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Elegant, dark, haunting and beautiful…just can’t go wrong with anything these guys put out. GET THIS ALBUM >

 

Kendrick Lamar - Untitled Unmastered
It is a pretty bold move to release an untitled, unbranded album of experimental hip-hop tunes and unfinished sketches at the height of your popularity. This is exactly what Kendrick did and he pulled it off brilliantly on a record that surprised everyone. GET THIS ALBUM >

 

Bon Iver - 22, A Million
At first, the experimental nature of this album was a little off-putting, but after listening to it a few times and letting it sink in, I really love the quirky, unusual and unpredictable scope of this record, where distortion, down-sampling and pitch shifting effects add lots of character. GET THIS ALBUM >

 
 
 
