   
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  About    Submissions    Staff    Contact    Advertising Search  
 
     
 

 

  
 
Surfer Blood - Snowdonia  
 
By: Andrea
Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 
BUY SURFER BLOOD - SNOWDONIA
BUY IT ON AMAZON >
BUY IT ON ITUNES >
BUY IT ON GOOGLE PLAY >
     

 
 
     
 

Surfer Blood are back on the music scene with the follow up to their 2015 release, 1000 Palms. In spite of the frozen, cold aesthetics of the cover and title of Snowdonia, the sound of the band is as round as ever.


This album doesn’t differ much from the band’s formula, although the “lo-fi” element is on the back burner, in favor of a more focused and slightly grittier power pop approach that makes me think of artists such as Cloud Nothings or Wavves, just to mention a few.

 

CONTINUE SNOWDONIA REVIEW BELOW >

  
 
     
 

SURFER BLOOD - SNOWDONIA
 
   
 
 

The album’s opener, “Matter of Time” sets the mood for the album, with a very direct guitar-orientated tone. The songs on the album feature sugary power pop melodies, combined with the edge of garage and alternative records, with a few other elements sticking out here and there, including the vintage surf tones of “Six Flags in F or G,” as well as the dream-pop guitar arpeggios of the title track. The first few seconds of “Dino Jay,” could perhaps be a subtle reference to Jay Mascis from Dinosaur Jr., with a little bit of fuzz before the jangly indie-pop vibes of the song.


Overall, this is a rather uplifting album, and a pleasant surprise, even considering the band’s recent troubles, including losing past band members.		  
 
     
     
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     

 