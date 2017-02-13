Surfer Blood are back on the music scene with the follow up to their 2015 release, 1000 Palms. In spite of the frozen, cold aesthetics of the cover and title of Snowdonia, the sound of the band is as round as ever.



This album doesn’t differ much from the band’s formula, although the “lo-fi” element is on the back burner, in favor of a more focused and slightly grittier power pop approach that makes me think of artists such as Cloud Nothings or Wavves, just to mention a few.

CONTINUE SNOWDONIA REVIEW BELOW >