The album’s opener, “Matter of Time” sets the mood for the album, with a very direct guitar-orientated tone. The songs on the album feature sugary power pop melodies, combined with the edge of garage and alternative records, with a few other elements sticking out here and there, including the vintage surf tones of “Six Flags in F or G,” as well as the dream-pop guitar arpeggios of the title track. The first few seconds of “Dino Jay,” could perhaps be a subtle reference to Jay Mascis from Dinosaur Jr., with a little bit of fuzz before the jangly indie-pop vibes of the song.
Overall, this is a rather uplifting album, and a pleasant surprise, even considering the band’s recent troubles, including losing past band members.
