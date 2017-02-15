However, the record is more than just glorious chaos. “Talkin’” slows down the pace and seems to find its place somewhere between the Beatles and American folk. The backing vocals on the chorus call to mind Of Montreal and the song’s lyrical simplicity is, in part, what makes it so great. While slightly more rocking, “Take Care (To Comb Your Hair)” features vocals from Mikal Cronin and is also centered around an acoustic guitar.



Perhaps the most ambitious new track, however, is the 10-minute “Warm Hands (Freedom Returned)”. The mix of enigmatic lyrics and shifts between a mellow verse and chaotic instrumental breakdowns are psychedelically hypnotizing. Ty Segall is no doubt a master of his craft and he shows no signs of slowing down. This self-titled album impressively mixes explosive guitar work and top-notch songwriting. He may be classified as a garage rock artist, but he takes the best of Rock from the Beatles to T. Rex to The Replacements and beyond - and then makes it all his own.