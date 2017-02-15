   
 
Ty Segall - Ty Segall  
 
By: Daniel Ward
Ty Segall has been one of the most prolific songwriters of the past decade. Although only 29, he’s released nine solo studio albums and has also put out records with Fuzz and other bands he writes and performs with. He’s at the forefront of garage rock and has captured the spirit of rock and roll that stretches back into the ‘60s and emerges as something totally unique.

 

“Break a Guitar” kicks the door off the new record with equal parts gnarled guitar fuzz and rock n’ roll swagger. The dueling guitars and lyrics like “Baby, going to break a guitar/Going to make it a real big star” are powerful enough to give even Charlie Brown a boost in confidence. “The Only One” is perhaps more potent with even more frenetic guitars that still manage to fall into catchy hooks.

 

 

However, the record is more than just glorious chaos. “Talkin’” slows down the pace and seems to find its place somewhere between the Beatles and American folk. The backing vocals on the chorus call to mind Of Montreal and the song’s lyrical simplicity is, in part, what makes it so great. While slightly more rocking, “Take Care (To Comb Your Hair)” features vocals from Mikal Cronin and is also centered around an acoustic guitar.

Perhaps the most ambitious new track, however, is the 10-minute “Warm Hands (Freedom Returned)”. The mix of enigmatic lyrics and shifts between a mellow verse and chaotic instrumental breakdowns are psychedelically hypnotizing.

 

Ty Segall is no doubt a master of his craft and he shows no signs of slowing down. This self-titled album impressively mixes explosive guitar work and top-notch songwriting. He may be classified as a garage rock artist, but he takes the best of Rock from the Beatles to T. Rex to The Replacements and beyond - and then makes it all his own.

  
 
     
     
 
