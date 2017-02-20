Danish band Communions has just released its punchy, indie-pop debut album, Blue, on Fat Possum Records. While the stylish four-piece group look like they've come straight out of a Gosha Rubchinskiy campaign, they've shown that their sound is just as compelling as any other successful, competing indie-pop outfit (and the competition, especially in today's landscape, is fierce). And while Communions may at times come across as the typical '80s-reminiscent bunch, they have moments via tunes like “Midnight Child” and “Come on, I'm Waiting” (the latter is purely anthemic and even timeless) that show their potential to break through stereotype. The album coasts and at times, explodes with fun tracks like “Today” – the melody and summery riffs here are infectious – “Passed You By,” and “She's A Myth.” The latter starts out slowly but with driving percussion, continuing the album's overall upbeat, youthful momentum. “She comes flashing through like thunder,” lead singer, Martin Rehof, assures in a delightful, boyish drawl. The songs sometimes almost border on too sugary, but are often then grounded again by consistent, smart percussion, solid guitar, and fearlessly confessional songwriting. Blue lets on that while the group is still young, undoubtedly growing, and finding their sound, they have so many good things already going for them. “Got to Be Free” and “It's Like Air” further showcase the band's penchant for power-pop and catchiness, for example. Communions is currently on the leg of a European tour throughout winter and spring, and they released Blue on February 3rd.