REVIEW: PISSED JEANS - WHY LOVE NOW

Pissed Jeans, America's noisiest Punk band, is back with their fifth album Why Love Now. To hear it is to wade through a quagmire of droning beats, uncomfortable lyrics, belly-aching vocals, tongue in cheek attitude and it’s awesome every step of the way.

Frontman Matt Korvette growls and wails his way through the album with such force you have to wonder how he doesn't pass out. I found myself holding my breath a few times listening. His vocals are definitely the most attention-grabbing factor of Pissed Jeans almost to a fault, as the heavy hitting music (especially the bass in “The Bar is Low”) can really get you riled up.

Despite Pissed Jeans being made up entirely of middle aged dudes, this album is not without feminine influence. Why Love Now is co-produced by No Wave veteran Lydia Lunch, and also features a spoken word performance by novelist Lindsay Hunter on the track “I'm a Man.”

Why Love Now as a whole is exactly one part cringe-inducing and one part ... thrilling, honestly. When you research the band at all the world "sludge" comes up consistently, and I think that's very telling of the essence of Pissed Jeans. It is correlative of a splatter painting: messy, a little haphazard, but still beautifully artistic - in it's own way of course.

Any Punk band worth its salt knows that the key to good Punk music is evoking some kind of anarchy, whether it be anarchy in real life or anarchy stirred inside the psyche of your audience. Pissed Jeans has chosen to light an uncomfortable fire in the modern man, featuring songs on Why Love Now highlighting the underbelly issues some men keep tightly under wraps (secret fantasies, relationship trouble, fetishes, being a deadbeat...). “Going after” such a large target is remarkably refreshing and makes for some truly unique lyrics.



You can't relax to this album, it refuses to be ignored and the abrupt ending on the last track, "Not Even Married" is so quick I had to smile the first time I experienced it. Why Love Now comes in, hits you in the proverbial face for twelve tracks, and promptly leaves.