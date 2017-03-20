     
 
REVIEW: FLEET FOXES - THIRD OF MAY / ŌDAIGAHARA

By: Andrea
A review of the FLEET FOXES release THIRD OF MAY / ŌDAIGAHARA.

 

Fleet Foxes are nearly single-handedly responsible for ushering in a new renaissance of new folk music, bringing the intimacy of folk outside of the gritty, “recorded-in-a-cabin-in-the-woods-in-isolation” tones and unafraid to steer towards pop and rock. Following a variety of side projects and a long hiatus since the band’s earlier record, Helplessness Blues, Fleet Foxes are back with a single that anticipates their forthcoming studio album Crack-Up.

 

“Third of May” hints at the band’s willingness to further stretch out their sound, and it’s one of their most experimental songs to date, with a progressive and almost orchestral quality to it. The song is a testimony of a band who’s celebrating their identity. Fleet Foxes are moving forward and embracing growth as people & individuals, as well as the way things have been moving for the folk revival scene.

 

FLEET FOXES - “THIRD OF MAY / ŌDAIGAHARA”


