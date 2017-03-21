     
 
REVIEW: JENS LEKMAN - HOW WE MET, THE LONG VERSION

By: Jess Sanchez
If you're in a rather conflicting mood, a cross between pancake-syrupy-sweetly-romantic and burning up with a mean disco fever, this song will suit you perfectly.

 

Swedish musician Jens Lekman croons his way through the history of the entire Earth on his track, “How We Met, The Long Version” telling the story of how he and a particular someone met. The lyrics are sweet and whimsical, sometimes literal and scientific. Lekman starts at the beginning of time and recalls all of the events that needed to happen for he to meet someone and fall in love. Sounds like a fantastic ballad, doesn't it?

 

The music behind this expansive love letter is actually a cool, 90's reminiscent disco track that might swallow any other run-of-the-mill love song, but the quirkiness of the lyrics and the quirkiness of the music sync beautifully making a truly memorable musical experience.

 

How We Met, The Long Version” is featured on Jens Lekman's fourth and latest album, Life Will See You Now.

 

 

JENS LEKMAN - "HOW WE MET, THE LONG VERSION"
 
 
 
 
