REVIEW: JOY ORBISON - “RID”

Joy Orbison, aka Peter O’Grady, is a London-based producer and DJ who has been putting down his mix of dubstep, house and techno since 2009. Five years have already passed since he’s put out a solo record, as nine of his ten most recent releases were co-produced with Boddika. However, this month Joy Orbison has put out not one, but two solo records. Toss Portal is one of those releases and lets loose the new track, “Rid.”

“Rid” is a six-minute instrumental that scratches and sputters to life. The hypnotic beat grows subtly for the first two-thirds of the song as synth horns unexpectedly tear through the mix. So hypnotic is the beat and atmosphere that if you lose yourself, you won’t even notice the bassline slowly emerging at the bottom of the track until it’s right in your face at the top of the mix. Then, as subtly as the song build, it begins to unspool. The bassline disappears and the synths seem to moan as they wane. The beat begins to collapse as the bass drum drops in and out. When the track ends it’s hard to tell if that experience soothed you or raised your anxiety.



