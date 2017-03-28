REVIEW: ALEX G - “BOBBY” By: Jessica Gonzalez

March 28, 2017 My humble wish for new music from Alex G has been granted: the new single, "Bobby," is the comforting response to 2015's, '90s-reminiscent Beach Music. (And by "90s", I mean more Elliot Smith-esque, evocative creakiness than the more common Nirvana-esque, straightforward grunge fare). Dare I compare this banjo-clad, harmonic new tune to something out of Sufjan Stevens' playbook?



I can, and I will, and for all the right reasons. However, Alex G and the ALEX G still retain a sound that is very much their own -- think fuzzy, lo-fi produced strings (synth?), a female accompanying vocal (nope, not Emily Yacina -- this voice is a little more "prairie"-ish, Southern-tinged), Alex's signature acoustic strumming, and chilling songwriting. "I'd burn them for you, if you want me to," the voices ring out plainly, yet hauntingly, and with curious repose.



"Bobby" hits the sweet spot between emotional, impressionistic bedroom pop and mature, self-aware songwriting. The song will stick with you long after listening, and I dare you to play it only once. "Bobby" is everything I would have hoped for in the next Alex G record as the ALEX G and its founder continue to thrive and grow their audience (most notably, I am thinking of Alex's contributions to Frank Ocean's Blonde, among other projects).



Alex G's new BOBBY, Rocket, is out on May 19 via Domino Records -- visit sandyalexg.com for more information (and awesome, new merch!). ALEX G - “BOBBY”

