WATCH THE ULTRA 2017 LIVE STREAM HERE! DETAILS & SCHEDULE

The Ultra Music Festival live stream happens this weekend, giving us three days of an amazing live broadcast! The Ultra live stream is always a high-quality thing, amounting to what looks like a concert film being done in real time as the festival happens. Check it out here:





For an Ultra Music Festival first: a live 360° broadcast of Hardwell's set! 360° videos allow us to interact with the video and pan around in 360° to see what's happening in the crowd, on all parts of the stage, everywhere. This should be amazing!

Look for the full Ultra 2017 live stream schedule in hour-by-hour breakout to come out each day of the event, shortly before it happens. We'll publish it here on our live stream channel, along with the broadcast . You can check out video performances after the event.

We'll be running the full Ultra live stream here on Spacelab all weekend, plus you can check out our Ultra 2017 guide in our Festival Guide for a map of the grounds, video performances from last year, photos from the event as it happens, after party information and more.

Although the Ultra live stream is called "live," some of the sets we see have been recorded earlier to be played back during the live stream. This allows Ultra to better manage the live stream schedule and have quality footage available for every hour of the broadcast. We'll also get to see interviews and backstage footage with the two Andreas -- Andrea Feckzo and Andrea Helfrich.