Ultra Music Festival Live Stream 2017

Ultra Music Festival in Miami is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, experimentation, and partying! Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, and party people gather in Miami for Spring's ultimate music festival. (+Click to expand for more)
There's an Ultra Music Festival live stream happening with a live video feed to cover the action. You can watch the whole thing in the video player above, with UMF live sets. Watch the simultaneous Twitter feed next to the video to take part in the live online conversation.
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed
Catch live video, movies, after-the-event documentaries and live sets! The live broadcast of UMF Miami 2017 is in HD, and is a free live stream broadcast with multiple cameras to bring multiple perspectives.
Check out UMF live sets (below) from previous years & come back for more during and after this year's festival. This page will be updated, so come back and check out more video as the festival happens.
Ultra Music Festival 2017
The 2017 Ultra Music Festival dates are March 24 - 26 in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Check out the full UMF lineup and learn more on the Spacelab Festival Guide. | FESTIVAL GUIDE