     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
     
     
 
 

Ultra Music Festival Live Stream 2017
 

Ultra Music Festival live stream + live sets
 
 
     
 

  Watch a video by clicking on a title below.
 
 

Ultra Music Festival in Miami is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, experimentation, and partying! Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, and party people gather in Miami for Spring's ultimate music festival. (+Click to expand for more)

 

 

There's an Ultra Music Festival live stream happening with a live video feed to cover the action. You can watch the whole thing in the video player above, with UMF live sets. Watch the simultaneous Twitter feed next to the video to take part in the live online conversation.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed

Catch live video, movies, after-the-event documentaries and live sets! The live broadcast of UMF Miami 2017 is in HD, and is a free live stream broadcast with multiple cameras to bring multiple perspectives.

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Live Stream 2017 Schedule

The complete Ultra live stream schedule will be posted here when it is announced. As for what we know now, the broadcast shcedule is:


Friday, March 24: 3 PM - 12:00 AM
Saturday, March 26: 3 PM - 12:00 AM
Sunday, March 26: 3 PM - 11:00 PM

 

All times EST - Eastern Standard Time

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2017 Live Sets

Check out UMF live sets (below) from previous years & come back for more during and after this year's festival. This page will be updated, so come back and check out more video as the festival happens.
 
 
   
 
  Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 
 
   
 
 
  SPACELAB STORE  
Spacelab Store
 
RAVE   GEAR
     
WOMENS   MENS
     
MUSIC   CAMPING
 
 
VISIT STORE
 
  SPACELAB CONNECT  
     
Facebook   Instagram
     
Twitter   Google+
     
LinkedIn   RSS
 
 
 
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Click below to watch the UMF live stream video

Click to Play Ultra 2017 Live Stream

  ^ SHOW PLAYER
 
Last Year
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Ultra Moments
The Ultra Music Festival Aftermovie

Click to Play VIDEO: Ultra Moments
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Armin van Buuren Live Set
Armin van Buuren at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Armin van Buuren
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Hardwell Live Set
Hardwell at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Hardwell
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Deadmau5 Live Set
Deadmau5 at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Deadmau5
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Markus Schulz Live Set
Markus Schulz at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Markus Schulz
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Martin Garrix Live Set
Martin Garrix at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Martin Garrix
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Afrojack Live Set
Afrojack at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Afrojack
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Blasterjaxx Live Set
Blasterjaxx at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Blasterjaxx
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Dash Berlin Live Set
Dash Berlin at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Dash Berlin
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Carl Cox Friday Live Set
Carl Cox Friday at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play AUDIO: Carl Cox Friday
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Kygo at Ultra Music Festival
Kygo at Ultra Music Festival

Click to Play VIDEO: Kygo
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
 
2015 - Day Three
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
ULTRA MIAMI MEMORIES (Aftermovie)
A preview for the Ultra Music Festival Aftermovie

Click to PlayVIDEO: ULTRA MIAMI MEMORIES (Official Aftermovie)
^ SHOW PLAYER
 
Ultra Music Festival Live Stream
Thank U for watching UMF TV's ULTRA LIVE
A follow-up video from UMF for the Ultra Music Festival live stream.

Click to PlayVIDEO: Thank U for watching UMF TV's ULTRA LIVE   
^ SHOW PLAYER
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Skrillex Live Set
Skrillex live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Skrillex
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
David Guetta Live Set
David Guetta live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: David Guetta
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Andrew Bayer Live Set
Andrew Bayer live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Andrew Bayer
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Eric Prydz Live Set
Eric Prydz live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Eric Prydz Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Eric Prydz - ASOT Stage Live Set
Eric Prydz live set at the ASOT stage at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Eric Prydz - ASOT Stage
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
 
2015 - Day Two
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Day Two Live Sets Playlist
Day Two live sets playlist from Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Day Two Live Sets Playlist
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Axwell Λ Ingrosso Live Set
Axwell Λ Ingrosso live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Axwell Λ Ingrosso Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Martin Garrix Live Set
Martin Garrix live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Martin Garrix
Click to Play AUDIO: Martin Garrix Live Set

^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Hardwell Live Set
Hardwell live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Hardwell
Click to Play AUDIO: Hardwell Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Armin van Buuren Live Set
Armin van Buuren live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Armin van Buuren
Click to Play AUDIO: Armin van Buuren Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Steve Aoki & Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Live Set
Steve Aoki & Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Steve Aoki
Click to Play AUDIO: Steve Aoki & Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Laidback Luke Live Set
Laidback Luke live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Laidback Luke Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Tchami Live Set
Tchami live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Tchami Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Fedde Le Grand Live Set
Fedde Le Grand live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Fedde Le Grand
Click to Play AUDIO: Fedde Le Grand Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Galantis Live Set
Galantis live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Galantis Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
W&W Live Set
W&W live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: W&W Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Gorgon City Live Set
Gorgon City live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Gorgon City Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Tommy Trash Live Set
Tommy Trash live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL AUDIO: Tommy Trash Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Ansolo Live Set
Ansolo live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Ansolo Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Cash Cash Live Set
Cash Cash live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Cash Cash Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
MAKJ Live Set
MAKJ live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: MAKJ Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Blasterjaxx Live Set
Blasterjaxx live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Blasterjaxx
Click to Play AUDIO: Blasterjaxx Live Set

^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Live Set
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano live set at Ultra Music Festival .

Click to Play AUDIO: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
2015 - Day One
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Day One Live Sets Playlist
Day one live sets playlist from Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Day One Live Sets Playlist
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Tiësto Live Set
Tiësto live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Tiësto
Click to Play AUDIO: Tiësto Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Alesso Live Set
Alesso live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Alesso
Click to Play AUDIO: Alesso Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
GTA Live Set
GTA live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: GTA Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Sasha Live Set
Sasha live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Sasha Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Carl Cox Live Set
Carl Cox live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Carl Cox Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Afrojack Live Set
Afrojack live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Afrojack 
Click to Play AUDIO: Afrojack Live Set 
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
12th Planet Live Set
12th Planet live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: 12th Planet Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: ultra music festival live stream
Dash Berlin Live Set
Dash Berlin live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Dash Berlin
Click to Play AUDIO: Dash Berlin Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Adam Beyer vs Ida Engberg Live Set
Adam Beyer vs Ida Engberg live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Adam Beyer vs Ida Engberg Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Oliver Heldens Live Set
Oliver Heldens live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play VIDEO: Oliver Heldens
Click to Play AUDIO: Oliver Heldens Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Zeds Dead Live Set
Zeds Dead live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Zeds Dead Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Firebeatz Live Set
Firebeatz live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Firebeatz Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Yellow Claw Live Set
Yellow Claw live set at Ultra Music Festival.

Click to Play AUDIO: Yellow Claw Live Set
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed 2015
Ultra Music Festival Preview Video
A short preview of ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Click to Play VIDEO: UMF Preview  
^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Video 2014
UNITED WE DANCE - Relive Ultra Music Festival
A short film about ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Click to PlayVIDEO: UNITED WE DANCE - Relive UMF Miami   ^ SHOW PLAYER   
 
VIDEO: Ultra Music Festival Video 2014
U ARE BEAUTIFUL - Ultra Music Festival Miami
The Ultra Music Festival After Movie.

Click to PlayVIDEO: U ARE BEAUTIFUL - Ultra Music Festival
^ SHOW PLAYER

   
 
Ultra Music Festival 2013 Video and Live Stream   Ultra Music Festival 2017
The 2017 Ultra Music Festival dates are March 24 - 26 in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Check out the full UMF lineup and learn more on the Spacelab Festival Guide. |  FESTIVAL GUIDE		  
 
Comments powered by Disqus
 
     
     
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     