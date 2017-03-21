Ultra Music Festival Live Stream 2017

Ultra Music Festival in Miami is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, experimentation, and partying! Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, and party people gather in Miami for Spring's ultimate music festival. (+Click to expand for more)

There's an Ultra Music Festival live stream happening with a live video feed to cover the action. You can watch the whole thing in the video player above, with UMF live sets. Watch the simultaneous Twitter feed next to the video to take part in the live online conversation.

Ultra Music Festival Live Stream Feed

Catch live video, movies, after-the-event documentaries and live sets! The live broadcast of UMF Miami 2017 is in HD, and is a free live stream broadcast with multiple cameras to bring multiple perspectives.

The complete Ultra live stream schedule will be posted here when it is announced. As for what we know now, the broadcast shcedule is:



Friday, March 24: 3 PM - 12:00 AM

Saturday, March 26: 3 PM - 12:00 AM

Sunday, March 26: 3 PM - 11:00 PM

All times EST - Eastern Standard Time