Sundance Film Festival 2017
Start Date: January 19
End Date: January 29
Park City, Utah
USA
 
 

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the premiere film festivals in the world; it includes both dramatic and documentary films, shorts, panel discussions, installations and performances. It's existed in Park City, Utah since 1985, and the Sundance Film Festival 2017 dates are January 19 - January 29.

 

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2017 News

Sundance Film Festival 2017 Photos

Sundance Film Festival 2017 Submission

Submission to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival is closed.

 

Submission

 

2017 Sundance Film Festival Deadlines & Fees

  Shorts Features
Early Aug 8 - $40 Aug 15 - $65
Official Aug 26 - $60 Aug 29 - $85
Late Sept 23 - $80 Sept 26 - $110

 

EMAIL THE SUBMISSIONS TEAM

 

Submission Categories

U.S. Narrative Feature Films
U.S. Documentary Feature Films
International Narrative Feature Films
International Documentary Feature Films
U.S. Short Films
International Short Films

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival Ticket Prices:

Festival Pass

Express Pass First Half: $$$

Express Pass Second Half: $$$

Eccles Theatre Pass: $$$

Off-Peak Pass: $$$

Grand Theatre Pass: $$$

 

Ticket Packages

10 Ticket Package (First Half): $$$

10 Ticket Package (Second Half): $$$

10 Ticket Package (Salt Lake City / Ogden Only): $$$

 

Utah Locals

Tickets: $$$

 

Individual Tickets

Open Tickets: $$$

Day Of Show Tickets: $$$

Waitlist Tickets: $$$

 

Credential

Tickets: $$$


 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2017 Films LINEUP

 

U.S. Dramatic Competition
Band Aid
Beach Rats
Brigsby Bear
Burning Sands
Crown Heights
Golden Exits
The Hero
I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Ingrid Goes West
Landline
Novitiate
Patti Cake$
Roxanne Roxanne
To the Bone
Walking Out
The Yellow Birds

 

U.S. Documentary Competition
Casting JonBenet
Chasing Coral
City of Ghosts
Dina
Dolores
The Force
ICARUS
NOBODY SPEAK: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press
The New Radical
Quest
STEP
Strong Island
Trophy
Unrest
Water & Power: A California Heist
Whose Streets?

 

World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Axolotl Overkill
Berlin Syndrome
Carpinteros (Woodpeckers)
Don't Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl!
Family Life
Free and Easy
God's Own Country
My Happy Family
The Nile Hilton Incident
Pop Aye
Sueño en otro idioma (I Dream in Another Language)
The Wound

 

World Cinema Documentary Competition
The Good Postman
In Loco Parentis
It's Not Yet Dark
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
Last Men in Aleppo
Machines
Motherland
Plastic China
RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World
Tokyo Idols
WINNIE
The Workers Cup

 

Premieres
Beatriz at Dinner
Before I Fall
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
The Discovery
Fun Mom Dinner
The Incredible Jessica James
The Last Word
Manifesto
Marjorie Prime
Mudbound
Newness
The Polka King
Rebel in the Rye
Rememory
Sidney Hall
Where Is Kyra?
Wilson
Wind River

 

Documentary Premieres
500 YEARS
Bending the Arc
Cries from Syria
Give Me Future
An Inconvenient Sequel
Legion of Brothers
Long Strange Trip
Oklahoma City
Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman
TAKE EVERY WAVE: The Life of Laird Hamilton
TRUMPED: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time
Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
Untitled Buena Vista Social Club Documentary

 

NEXT
Columbus
Dayveon
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train
A Ghost Story
Gook
L.A. Times
Lemon
Menashe
Person to Person
Thoroughbred

 

Spotlight
Colossal
Frantz
Lady Macbeth
Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
Raw
Sami Blood
Their Finest

 

Special Events
Abstract: The Art of Design
The Chances
Connection (Conectifai)
Docuseries Showcase
Downward Dog
Gente-fied
Great Muy Bien
The History of Comedy
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On
House for Sale (Casa en Venta)
I Love Dick
Independent Pilot Showcase
Made in Cuba
Midnight Episodic Showcase
Pineapple
Playdates
RISE
Shit Kids
Short Form Episodic Showcase
Shots Fired
Snatchers
Strangers
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
When the Street Lights Go On

 

From The Collection
Desert Hearts
Reservoir Dogs

 

Sundance Kids
The Mars Generation
My Life as a Zucchini
RED DOG: True Blue

 

Midnight
78/52
Bad Day for the Cut
Bitch
Bushwick
Killing Ground
Kuso
The Little Hours
XX

 

New Frontier
18 Black Girls / Boys Ages 1-18 Who Have Arrived at the Singularity and Are Thus Spiritual Machines: $X in an Edition of $97 Quadrillion
Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?
World Without End (No Reported Incidents)
Full Turn
Heartcorps: Riders of the Storyboard
Heroes
The Journey to the Center of the Natural Machine
Life of Us
NeuroSpeculative AfroFeminism
A Normal Working Day
Pleasant Places
Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Paraplegics Move Again

Sundance Film Festival 2017 Winners

The Sundance Film Festival winners haven't been announced yet.
 
www.sundance.org/festival
 
 
     
   
     
