     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Sundance Film Festival 2018
Start Date: January 18
End Date: January 28
Park City, Utah
USA
 
 

 

 

 

 

FIND PLACES TO STAY ON STAY22 >

Stay22 is a Spacelab partner

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 Photos

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

Sundance Film Festival 2018 tickets are on sale! GET TICKETS >

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

Check out the best filmmakers at Sundance Film Festival 2018

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival parties will be part of a lively social scene

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

Sundance Film Festival 2018 will have the best names in film attening

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

Sundance Film Festival 2018 screenings will be big!

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

Sundance Film Festival 2018 will have some good times

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

You can register for Sundance Film Festival 2018! GET DEADLINES >

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

The new Sundance Film Festival 2018 logo is out!

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 | Dates | Tickets | Deadline | Submission

The latest Sundance Film Festival 2018 news: "Sundance Institute detailed a standalone Episodic section, the return of ‘The New Climate’ strand of environmental work and a new award. Feature film, short film, episodic and Virtual Reality submissions are now being accepted, with early deadlines beginning August 7; more information about submissions and deadlines is at www.sundance.org/submit."

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 Volunteer

You can volunteer at Sundance Film Festival 2018 for the Labs of Feature Film, Theatre, Film Music, & Documentary Film Programs; also check out cities like New York, Park City and Los Angeles. FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 DEADLINE

Submission to Sundance Film Festival 2018 are closed. FIND OUT MORE >

 

Sundance Film Festival - Deadlines & Fees

  Early Official Late
Features
Aug 11
$65
Aug 25
$85
Sept 18
$110
Shorts
Episodic
VR
Aug 7
$40
Aug 21
$60
Sept 15
$80

 

 

Sundance Submission Categories

U.S. Narrative Feature Films
U.S. Documentary Feature Films
International Narrative Feature Films
International Documentary Feature Films
U.S. Short Films
International Short Films

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 Lineup

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival movies lineup has not been announced yet.

 

 

 

Sundance Film Festival 2018 Winners

The Sundance Film Festival winners haven't been announced yet.
 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE >
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
Hit our store to find what you need for your music festival experience this year!
 
RAVE
FESTIVAL GEAR
WOMENS CLOTHES
MENS CLOTHES
 
VISIT STORE
 
     
 

 

 

  
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2018 Tickets Just Went On Sale!
 
ELECTRIC FOREST 2018 Dates Have Been Announced!
 
The SXSW MUSIC 2018 Lineup Has Been Released!
 
NXNE 2018 Dates Are Out!
 
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
 
     
 
2017   2018
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
Google+   LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
NXNE 2018
CRSSD Festival Fall 2017
Rock In Rio 2018
Imagine Music Festival 2018
Life Is Beautiful 2018
Pop Montreal 2018
Nocturnal Wonderland 2018
Music Midtown 2017
 
 

 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     