ACL Fest 2020 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. You get a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It's located in Zilker Park, and there's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year. You'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

ACL Fest for 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic. The festival will return again next year.

You have a lot of options for ACL Fest 2020 tickets, including using your existing tickets for next year, getting a refund, or buying one for the following festival. Hit the ACL Fest tickets section below for details for tickets & refunds.

The ACL Fest 2020 dates were Oct. 2 - 4 and Oct. 9 - 11. This has been confirmed by a tweet from the festival as well as on the ACL Fest website.

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting.

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court, plenty of selfie spaces set up around the park, the famous ACL Art Market and more. Social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program and Austin Parks Foundation. Austin City Limits is not just a concert after all, it's an experience and a state of mind.

The previous ACL Fest lineup included Tame Impala, The Raconteurs, Thom Yorke, Tyler Childers, King Princess, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, Cardi B or Robyn (depending on the weekend) Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, GRiZ, Banks and more.

ACL Fest Tickets 2020 Austin City Limits tickets for 2020 are no longer available. You can get a refund for an existing 2020 ticket or opt to use it for next year. You can also You can usually get tickets for Weekend One or Weekend Two as General Admission or GA+ passes.