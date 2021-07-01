     
 
Start Date: October 1 - 3
End Date: October 8 - 10
Austin, Texas
USA
 
 

ACL Fest 2021 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. You get a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It's located in Zilker Park, and there's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year. You'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

 

Check the staus of ACL Fest 2021 tickets! You can get tickets for General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes. Hit the ACL Fest tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The ACL Fest 2021 dates are Oct. 1 - 3 and Oct. 8 - 10. This has been confirmed on the ACL Fest website.

 

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting.

 

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court, plenty of selfie spaces set up around the park, the famous ACL Art Market and more. Social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program and Austin Parks Foundation. Austin City Limits is not just a concert after all, it's an experience and a state of mind.

 

The last ACL Fest lineup included Tame Impala, The Raconteurs, Thom Yorke, Tyler Childers, King Princess, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, Cardi B or Robyn (depending on the weekend) Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, GRiZ, Banks and more.

 

The ACL Fest 2021 lineup and ACL Fest 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Austin City Limits tickets are not on sale yet. You can usually get tickets for Weekend One or Weekend Two as General Admission or GA+ passes.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

ACL Fest 2021 Media

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021 lineup

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021 tickets

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021 map

 

ACL Fest 2021

 

ACL Fest 2021 Schedule

 

The ACL Fest lineup for 2021 hasn't been annouced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The last ACL Fest lineup included Tame Impala, The Raconteurs, Thom Yorke, Tyler Childers, King Princess, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Billie Eilish, Cardi B or Robyn (depending on the weekend) Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, GRiZ, Banks and more.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

