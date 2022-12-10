ACL Fest 2022 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

ACL Fest tickets are on sale! You can get tickets for General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes. Hotel Packages are also usually available. Hit the ACL Fest 2022 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The ACL Fest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the ACL Fest 2022 lineup section farther below to stay up to date on lineup announcements.

The official ACL Fest 2022 dates are Oct. 7 - 9 and 14 - 16. This has been confirmed on the ACL Fest website.

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting. There's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year.

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court and plenty of selfie spaces. Austin City Limits isn't just a music festival, it's an experience and a state of mind. There's also the famous ACL Art Market & social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program.

The last ACL Fest lineup had George Strait, Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, Dababy and Erykah Badu are the headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelley, Black Pumas, Great Van Fleet, St Vincent, Modest Mouse and Alison Wonderland also top the list.

The ACL Fest 2022 lineup and ACL Fest 2022 tickets are below!