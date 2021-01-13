ALTer EGO Festival 2021 is happening soon! The Alter EGO livestream will happen starting at 9:00 PM EST on LiveXLive.

ALTer EGO 2021 is done by iHeartRadio in Los Angeles as way to take the best Alternative Music heard on the music stream and bring it to a real experience as a live performance.

The ALTer EGO 2021 lineup is out! Billie Eilish and foo Fighters will headline. Cage The Elephant, twenty one pilots, Beck, Muse and more will also perform. Check out the full ALTer EGO 2021 lineup farther below.

ALTer EGO 2021 tickets are not on sale. Hit the ticket section below for more details and access to ALTer EGO tickets.

The official ALTer EGO 2021 date is Jan 28. This has been confirmed on the ALTer EGO website.

The last ALTer EGO lineup had Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182, Coldplay, The Lumineeers, Rex Orange and more. Learn more about the festival experience.

The ALTer EGO 2021 lineup and ALTer EGO 2021 tickets are below!

