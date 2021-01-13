     
 
ALTer EGO 2021
Start Date: Jan 28
End Date: Jan 28
Inglewood, California, USA
 
 

ALTer EGO Festival 2021 is happening soon! The Alter EGO livestream will happen starting at 9:00 PM EST on LiveXLive.

 

ALTer EGO 2021 is done by iHeartRadio in Los Angeles as way to take the best Alternative Music heard on the music stream and bring it to a real experience as a live performance.

 

The ALTer EGO 2021 lineup is out! Billie Eilish and foo Fighters will headline. Cage The Elephant, twenty one pilots, Beck, Muse and more will also perform. Check out the full ALTer EGO 2021 lineup farther below.

 

ALTer EGO 2021 tickets are not on sale.

 

The official ALTer EGO 2021 date is Jan 28. This has been confirmed on the ALTer EGO website.

 

The last ALTer EGO lineup had Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Blink-182, Coldplay, The Lumineeers, Rex Orange and more. Learn more about the festival experience.

 

The ALTer EGO 2021 lineup and ALTer EGO 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALTer EGO tickets are not on sale, as it is a streaming-only event for 2021.

 

 

ALTer EGO 2021 Media

 

 

This is what ALTer EGO 2021 will be like

 

 

 

 

Alter Ego 2021 sCHEDULE

 

The ALTer EGO schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

ALTer EGO LINEUP 2021

 

ALTer EGO 2021 lineup

 

 

ALTer EGO Lineup

 

The ALTer EGO lineup for 2021 includesBillie Eilish and Foo Fighter as headliners. Other performers include Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Cage The Elephant, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, twenty one pilots and Weezer.

 

Check back for updates on the lineup announcement!

 

 

