All Points East 2018
Start Date: May 25
End Date: June 3
Victoria Park, London, UK
All Points East 2018 is a new event in East London's Victoria Park that includes a three-day music festival, community-focused program of midweek entertainment and three APE Presents headline shows.

 

The shows are the really big draw, with one each for The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Björk. Each show has multiple acts that play the same night (see below). There's also following shows from The National and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

 

 

 

All Points East 2018 Community

All Points East Photos

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The second APE weekend has a Friday and Saturday show. The National and The War On Drugs Play on Saturday, June 2 along with other guests

 

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Sunday, June 3rd is Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and other guests

 

 

 

 


 

All Points East 2018 Lineup

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The All Points East festival lineup for 2018 so far! Check back for updates.

 

 

Other All Points East Events

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

All Points East June 1st lineup

 

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

All Points East June 2nd lineup

 

All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

All Points East June 3rd lineup
 
 
 
