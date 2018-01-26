All Points East 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

All Points East 2018 is a new event in East London's Victoria Park that includes a three-day music festival, community-focused program of midweek entertainment and three APE Presents headline shows.

The shows are the really big draw, with one each for The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Björk. Each show has multiple acts that play the same night (see below). There's also following shows from The National and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. The All Points East 2018 lineup and All Points East 2018 tickets are below!

All Points East 2018 Community

All Points East Photos

The second APE weekend has a Friday and Saturday show. The National and The War On Drugs Play on Saturday, June 2 along with other guests Sunday, June 3rd is Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and other guests



