     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Amsterdam Dance Event 2019
 
Photos by Amsterdam Dance Event
 
AMSTERDAM DANCE EVENT ANNOUNCED ITS SECOND WAVE ARTIST & SPEAKERS LINEUP!
 
 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2019 has announced its second wave lineup of artists, with Maya Jane Coles, Apparat, Carl Craig, San Holo and more! See our ADE 2019 Festival Guide for a complete listing of the lineup and to learn more about the festival and conference.

 

New conference speakers include Ukrainian artist and label owner Nastia, producer/DJ Hannah Wants, William Rebergen aka Headhunterz and more. Previously announced Amsterdam Dance Event speakers include Amazon chief technology officer Dr. Werner Vogels, Soundcloud’s global head of music and artist relations Lisa Ellis and more.

 

The ADE Sound Lab conference is being tipped as having growing attention this year, and is projected to attract more than 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 locations. Amsterdam Dance Event tickets are on sale!

 

See more of the 2019 Amsterdam Dance Event lineup and get the full festival experience in our Spacelab Music Festival Guide.

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2019

 


Amsterdam Dance Event (often referred to as ADE) has grown into the world’s largest club-based festival and conference for electronic music. There's an extensive outreach besides the music events, including conference programming and extensive art, film, gear, and pop-up experiences.

 

Daytime events include ADE Pro, ADE Tech, HDE, ADE University, ADE Next, ADE Beamlab and ADE Green -- all with their own individual focus on different parts of the experience. But the nighttime event -- the festival itself -- is a huge party and celebration of the culture. The dates are October 16 - 20, 2019.

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2019

 

What are you gonna wear to Amsterdam Dance Event 2019? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     