AMSTERDAM DANCE EVENT ANNOUNCED ITS SECOND WAVE ARTIST & SPEAKERS LINEUP!

Amsterdam Dance Event 2019 has announced its second wave lineup of artists, with Maya Jane Coles, Apparat, Carl Craig, San Holo and more! See our ADE 2019 Festival Guide for a complete listing of the lineup and to learn more about the festival and conference.

New conference speakers include Ukrainian artist and label owner Nastia, producer/DJ Hannah Wants, William Rebergen aka Headhunterz and more. Previously announced Amsterdam Dance Event speakers include Amazon chief technology officer Dr. Werner Vogels, Soundcloud’s global head of music and artist relations Lisa Ellis and more.

The ADE Sound Lab conference is being tipped as having growing attention this year, and is projected to attract more than 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 locations. Amsterdam Dance Event tickets are on sale!

See more of the 2019 Amsterdam Dance Event lineup and get the full festival experience in our Spacelab Music Festival Guide.



Amsterdam Dance Event (often referred to as ADE) has grown into the world’s largest club-based festival and conference for electronic music. There's an extensive outreach besides the music events, including conference programming and extensive art, film, gear, and pop-up experiences.



Daytime events include ADE Pro, ADE Tech, HDE, ADE University, ADE Next, ADE Beamlab and ADE Green -- all with their own individual focus on different parts of the experience. But the nighttime event -- the festival itself -- is a huge party and celebration of the culture. The dates are October 16 - 20, 2019.

