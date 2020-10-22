     
 
Amsterdam Dance Event 2020
Start Date: October 21
End Date: October 25
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Europe
 
 
 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 is a huge music festival and daytime conference, all dedicated to electronic music and everything in that world. There's already a date for when 2020 Amsterdam Dance Event tickets will go on sale!

 

The CONFIRMED Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 dates are October 21 - 25. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival as well as a post on the ADE website.

 

The last Amsterdam Dance Event lineup included Alesso, Afrojack, Carl Cox, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Modeselektor, Markus Schulz, New Order, Rüfüs Du Sol and more.


Amsterdam Dance Event (often referred to as ADE) has grown into the world’s largest club-based festival and conference for electronic music. It hosts over 2,500 artists and 550 speakers in almost 200 venues over five days.

 

There's an extensive outreach besides the music events, including conference programming and extensive art, film, gear, and pop-up experiences.

 

Daytime events include ADE Pro, ADE Tech, HDE, ADE University, ADE Next, ADE Beamlab and ADE Green -- all with their own individual focus on different parts of the experience. But the nighttime event -- the festival itself -- is a huge party and celebration of the culture.

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 lineup and Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event tickets will go on sale starting on Dec. 2! Check back for updates!

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 Lineup

 

The Amsterdame Dance Event lineup for 2020 hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want to see in the Amsterdam Dance Event lineup? Who are your favorites and who are your must-haves?
 
