Arc Music Festival 2022
Start Date: September 2
End Date: September 4
Chicago, Illinois, USA
 
 
Arc Music Festival 2022 is back for a second year with great Techno and House music artists! The Chicago festival is doing a three day event over Labor Day Weekend with a wide range of ticket options.

 

 

The Arc Music Festival lineup lineup is out and it includes Adam Beyer X Cirez D, Carl Cox, Anna, Charlotte DeWitte Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Richie Hawtin, Fatboy Slim, Chris Lake and more. Hit the Arc Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

 

 

 

 

Arc Music Festival Lineup 2022

 

The Arc Music Festival lineup for 2022! Adam Beyer X Cirez D, Carl Cox, Anna, Charlotte DeWitte Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Richie Hawtin, Fatboy Slim, Chris Lake and more.

 

 

