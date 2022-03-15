Arc Music Festival 2022 is back for a second year with great Techno and House music artists! The Chicago festival is doing a three day event over Labor Day Weekend with a wide range of ticket options.

Arc Music Festival tickets go on sale Thursday, March 17 at 12:00 PM CST. General Admission, VIP and VIP Plus tickets will be available. Hit the section farther below for prices and access to tickets.

The Arc Music Festival lineup lineup is out and it includes Adam Beyer X Cirez D, Carl Cox, Anna, Charlotte DeWitte Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Richie Hawtin, Fatboy Slim, Chris Lake and more. Hit the Arc Music Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

Arc Music Festival 2022 Media

Arc Music Festival 2022 is a chance to get your festfam back together Arc Music Festival 2022 will be like this