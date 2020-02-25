     
 
Bass Canyon 2020
Start Date: August 28
End Date: August 30
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon 2020 tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 4th! You can get General Admission and VIP tickets as weekend passes. Hit the Bass Canyon tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

The official Bass Canyon 2020 dates are August 28 - 30! This has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

Bass Canyon 2020 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheatre and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival.

 

The last Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Blunts & Blondes, Ganja White Night, Liquid Stranger, Spag Heddy, Flux Pavilion, Space Jesus and more.

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

The Bass Canyon 2020 lineup and Bass Canyon 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Bass Canyon tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 4th! You can usually get General Admission and VIP tickets as weekend passes.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

BASS CANYON 2020 LINEUP


Most of the Bass Canyon lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet, except for Excision B2B Illenium.

 

BASS CANYON Lineup

Excision B2B Illenium

 

 

