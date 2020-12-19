The initial Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup is out! The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham and Portugal. The Man all top the list. Hit the lineup section farther below for the complete lineup so far!

The Beale Street Music Festival lineup clues have started! Hit the media section farther below for clues, & check back for updates!

Beale Street Music Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale! You can get weekend tickets for General Admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

The Beale Street Music Festival 2020 dates are May 1 - 3! BSMF is part of the larger Memphis In May celebration, which runs from May 1 - 31, 2020. This includes the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest on May 13 - 16, and the Great American River Run on May 23.

The Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup usually has a bunch of alternative rock, hip hop, indie rock & electronic music. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!

Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B and Khalid headlined the last Beale Street Music Festival lineup. The festival happens on (usually) four stages over three days with over 60 acts.

The Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup & Beale Street Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup clue # 3
Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup clue #2
Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup clue #1
This was the Beale Street Music Festival venue map from the previous one, it could give some clues as to how the festival might be layed out in 2020

The Beale Street Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.