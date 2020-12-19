The initial Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup is out! The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham and Portugal. The Man all top the list. Hit the lineup section farther below for the complete lineup so far!
The Beale Street Music Festival 2020 dates are May 1 - 3! BSMF is part of the larger Memphis In May celebration, which runs from May 1 - 31, 2020. This includes the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest on May 13 - 16, and the Great American River Run on May 23.
The Beale Street Music Festival 2020 lineup usually has a bunch of alternative rock, hip hop, indie rock & electronic music. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!
Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B and Khalid headlined the last Beale Street Music Festival lineup. The festival happens on (usually) four stages over three days with over 60 acts.