The Castle Stage
The xx
A Tribe Called Quest
Pet Shop Boys
Justice
Dizzee Rascal
Little Dragon
Rag'n'Bone Man
Danny Brown
Laura Mvula
Soul II Soul
MNEK
Circa Waves
Ray Blk
Stefflon Don
Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit
The Cuban Brothers
Nadia Rose
Karaoke Glitter Rave Purple Rave Orchestra (Prince Tribute)
Bestival Brass Band
Weymouth Ukuleleans
The Box
Jamie T
DJ Shadow
Kurupt FM
Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon
DJ Yoda
Lucy Rose Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Formation
Let’s Eat Grandma
Hackney Colliery Band
Temple
Annie Mac
Andy C presents 25 years of RAM
Maceo Plex
Jackmaster
Kölsch
Agoria
Dusky
Patrick Topping
Solardo
Jasper James
Avalon Emerson
Barely Legal
Bollywood
David Rodigan presents RAM JAM
Toddla T’s Bestival Carnival
Teklife showcase
Midland
Sam Gellaitry
Shanti Celeste
Job Jobse
Reggae Roots
U-Roy
Trojan Sound System
Nice Up! presents: Daddy G
Star.One
Shepdog
Ghost Writerz
HMS Bestival
Sink The Pink
Buttmitzvah
Hard Cock Life
The Frozen Mole
Artwork presents Art’s House Purple Rave Cirque Du Soul
Staceys
Craig Charles' Funk n Soul Club South London Soul Train
Caravanserai
47Soul
The Turbans
My Baby
New York Brass Band
Flamingods
Swing Patrol
Fandjango
Club DaDa
The Ska Vengers
Smoove and Turrell
K.O.G. and The Zongo Brigade
Kuenta I Tambu
Ambient Forest
Mixmaster Morris
Pete Gooding
Chris Coco
Oberon's Observatory
Cut A Shine
The Rising
It's Not All About The Music...
The World's Biggest Confetti Canon
Castle Fireworks Finale!
Love-Bot
The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle
Bestival Inflatable Church
Confetti Wedding Disco
The Feast Collective
Slow Motion
Revolution Rides
Carnival Day Parade
Night Parades
Sugar Skulls Cocktail Bus
Sunday Best Cardboard Record Shop
Lost In The Woods
Free Haircuts
Kids Field
Flags by Angus Watt