Bestival 2017 End Date: September 10 Isle Of Wight , UK Europe Dreamed up by Rob da Bank on Radio 1, Bestival is a festival that he curates on the Isle of Wight. The Bestival 2017 dates are Sept. 7 - 10. The Bestival 2017 lineup and Bestival 2017 tickets are below! Bestival 2017 Videos

Bestival 2017 Lineup

The Castle Stage The xx A Tribe Called Quest Pet Shop Boys Justice Dizzee Rascal Little Dragon Rag'n'Bone Man Danny Brown Laura Mvula Soul II Soul MNEK Circa Waves Ray Blk Stefflon Don Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit The Cuban Brothers Nadia Rose Karaoke Glitter Rave Purple Rave Orchestra (Prince Tribute) Bestival Brass Band Weymouth Ukuleleans The Box Jamie T DJ Shadow Kurupt FM Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon DJ Yoda Lucy Rose Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Formation Let’s Eat Grandma Hackney Colliery Band Temple Annie Mac Andy C presents 25 years of RAM Maceo Plex Jackmaster Kölsch Agoria Dusky Patrick Topping Solardo Jasper James Avalon Emerson Barely Legal Bollywood David Rodigan presents RAM JAM Toddla T’s Bestival Carnival Teklife showcase Midland Sam Gellaitry Shanti Celeste Job Jobse Reggae Roots U-Roy Trojan Sound System Nice Up! presents: Daddy G Star.One Shepdog Ghost Writerz HMS Bestival Sink The Pink Buttmitzvah Hard Cock Life The Frozen Mole Artwork presents Art’s House Purple Rave Cirque Du Soul Staceys Craig Charles' Funk n Soul Club South London Soul Train Caravanserai 47Soul The Turbans My Baby New York Brass Band Flamingods Swing Patrol Fandjango Club DaDa The Ska Vengers Smoove and Turrell K.O.G. and The Zongo Brigade Kuenta I Tambu Ambient Forest Mixmaster Morris Pete Gooding Chris Coco Oberon's Observatory Cut A Shine The Rising It's Not All About The Music... The World's Biggest Confetti Canon Castle Fireworks Finale! Love-Bot The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle Bestival Inflatable Church Confetti Wedding Disco The Feast Collective Slow Motion Revolution Rides Carnival Day Parade Night Parades Sugar Skulls Cocktail Bus Sunday Best Cardboard Record Shop Lost In The Woods Free Haircuts Kids Field Flags by Angus Watt