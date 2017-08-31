     
 
Bestival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: September 7
End Date: September 10
Isle Of Wight , UK
Europe
 
 

Dreamed up by Rob da Bank on Radio 1, Bestival is a festival that he curates on the Isle of Wight. The Bestival 2017 dates are Sept. 7 - 10. The Bestival 2017 lineup and Bestival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Bestival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Bestival video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.

Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Ride at Bestival

 

 


 

Bestival 2017 Lineup

The Castle Stage

The xx

A Tribe Called Quest

Pet Shop Boys

Justice

Dizzee Rascal

Little Dragon

Rag'n'Bone Man

Danny Brown

Laura Mvula

Soul II Soul

MNEK

Circa Waves

Ray Blk

Stefflon Don

Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit

The Cuban Brothers

Nadia Rose

Karaoke Glitter Rave Purple Rave Orchestra (Prince Tribute)

Bestival Brass Band

Weymouth Ukuleleans

 

The Box

Jamie T

DJ Shadow

Kurupt FM

Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon

DJ Yoda

Lucy Rose Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Formation

Let’s Eat Grandma

Hackney Colliery Band

 

Temple

Annie Mac

Andy C presents 25 years of RAM

Maceo Plex

Jackmaster

Kölsch

Agoria

Dusky

Patrick Topping

Solardo

Jasper James

Avalon Emerson

Barely Legal

 

Bollywood

David Rodigan presents RAM JAM

Toddla T’s Bestival Carnival

Teklife showcase

Midland

Sam Gellaitry

Shanti Celeste

Job Jobse

 

Reggae Roots

U-Roy

Trojan Sound System

Nice Up! presents: Daddy G

Star.One

Shepdog

Ghost Writerz

 

HMS Bestival

Sink The Pink

Buttmitzvah

Hard Cock Life

 

The Frozen Mole

Artwork presents Art’s House Purple Rave Cirque Du Soul

 

Staceys

Craig Charles' Funk n Soul Club South London Soul Train

 

Caravanserai

47Soul

The Turbans

My Baby

New York Brass Band

Flamingods

Swing Patrol

Fandjango

 

Club DaDa

The Ska Vengers

Smoove and Turrell

K.O.G. and The Zongo Brigade

Kuenta I Tambu

 

Ambient Forest

Mixmaster Morris

Pete Gooding

Chris Coco

 

Oberon's Observatory

Cut A Shine

The Rising

 

It's Not All About The Music...

The World's Biggest Confetti Canon

Castle Fireworks Finale!

Love-Bot

The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle

Bestival Inflatable Church

Confetti Wedding Disco

The Feast Collective

Slow Motion

Revolution Rides

Carnival Day Parade

Night Parades

Sugar Skulls Cocktail Bus

Sunday Best Cardboard Record Shop

Lost In The Woods

Free Haircuts

Kids Field

Flags by Angus Watt

 
 
 
