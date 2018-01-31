Beyond Wonderland 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Beyond Wonderland is an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court as an electronic music festival. The festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, The Outer Realm, Cheshire Cove, The Aquarium, Upside Down House and Beyond Wench. The confirmed 2018 Beyond Wonderland SoCal dates are March 16 - 17 in San Bernardino, but this is unconfirmed at this point so check back for updates. The Beyond Wonderland 2018 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2018 tickets are below!

