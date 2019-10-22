Beyond Wonderland 2019 is an electronic music festival with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale.

Beyond uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court as an electronic music festival. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, The Outer Realm, Cheshire Cove, The Aquarium, Upside Down House and Beyond Wench.

The official Beyond Wonderland dates are March 22 - 24, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

The Beyond Wonderland 2019 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2019 tickets are below!