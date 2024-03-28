     
 
Beyond Wonderland 2024
Start Date: March 22
End Date: March 24
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

 

The CONFIRMED Beyond Wonderland 2024 dates are March 24 - 25.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Beyond Wonderland ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

 

This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2024 Lineup

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

 

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup before that had Zedd , DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Zomboy, Audiotistic, Jauz, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more.

 
   
 
