Beyond Wonderland 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.
This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.
The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.
Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.
There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.
