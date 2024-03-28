Beyond Wonderland 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

The CONFIRMED Beyond Wonderland 2024 dates are March 24 - 25.

Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Beyond Wonderland ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

A ticket presale starts this Friday, March 31 at 12:00 PM PST.

The Beyond Wonderland lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Beyond Wonderland 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

This is your ultimate guide.

This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

The Beyond Wonderland 2024 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2024 tickets are below.

Beyond Wonderland tickets come in a variety of levels. A ticket presale starts this Friday, March 31 at 12:00 PM PST.

The Beyond Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced